Taking inspiration from the 3D photonic structures on a Morpho butterfly's shimmering blue wings, scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have developed colored solar panels that can be incorporated into a building's exterior practically invisibly while maintaining high efficiency. The market for a seamless integration of PV in buildings seems to lie especially in the energetic renovation of historic buildings. A recent study found that when PV modules are colored to match the roof or façade of an existing building, then social acceptance increases. But striking ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
