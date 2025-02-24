mymediset and Answerthink Forge Strategic Partnership for MedTech Supply Chain Management

Innovative Partnership Combines Specialized Inventory Solutions with SAP Expertise to Revolutionize Life Sciences Operations





mymediset, the industry leader in SAP-integrated solutions for medical device inventory management is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Answerthink®, a Hackett Group company. This collaboration is set to optimize supply chain operations in the Life Sciences industry.

The alliance brings together mymediset's cutting-edge expertise in simplifying complex consignment, loaner and field inventory processes with Answerthink's renowned proficiency in SAP implementations and digital transformation. This powerful combination is poised to address critical challenges in the MedTech supply chain, offering comprehensive solutions that leverage the full potential of SAP technology.

The partnership between mymediset and Answerthink is designed to tackle key industry pain points with a holistic approach:

Seamless SAP Integration: mymediset's specialized inventory management solutions will be seamlessly integrated into Answerthink's SAP implementation and upgrade processes, providing clients with a unified, powerful platform.

Enhanced Consignment and Loaner Programs: The combined expertise will allow MedTech companies to optimize their consignment, loaner and inventory programs, significantly improving asset utilization and reducing costs.

End-to-End Visibility: Clients will benefit from comprehensive, real-time visibility across their entire supply chain, from manufacturing plants to patient care settings, enabling data-driven decision-making and proactive resource management.

Streamlined Operations: The partnership will facilitate more efficient and timely delivery of critical medical devices and products, enhancing both customer satisfaction and patient outcomes.

Tailored Solutions for Growing Enterprise Companies: Answerthink's focus on mid-market enterprises ensures that smaller to medium-sized MedTech companies can access top-tier SAP solutions and inventory management tools previously available mainly to larger corporations.

"We are extremely excited to announce our strategic partnership with Answerthink, a leading SAP platinum partner. By combining mymediset's expertise in medical device supply chain management with Answerthink's proven track record in SAP implementations, we can offer unparalleled solutions to healthcare and life sciences companies. This collaboration will enable our clients to leverage the power of SAP S/4HANA along with mymediset's specialized solutions, creating a robust platform for managing highly complex loan, consignment, and field inventory processes. Together, we aim to drive digital transformation and operational excellence in the medical device industry." - Michael Knauer, CEO & Founder, mymediset

"Answerthink is proud to partner with mymediset to provide an integrated SAP solution that streamlines the complex management of medical device inventory, ensuring critical medical products are available when and where they're needed most." - John McGrath, Managing Director, Answerthink

Driving Innovation and Efficiency in the MedTech Industry

The mymediset-Answerthink partnership is expected to yield significant benefits for MedTech companies:

Improved Operational Efficiency: Streamlined inventory management and SAP processes will lead to reduced operational costs and improved resource allocation.

Enhanced Decision-Making: Real-time data and comprehensive visibility will empower companies to make informed, strategic decisions quickly.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The combined expertise will help companies leverage cutting-edge technologies to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

Improved Customer Satisfaction: More efficient supply chain operations will result in better service delivery and increased customer satisfaction.

Better Patient Outcomes: By optimizing the delivery of medical devices and products, the partnership will contribute to improved patient care and outcomes.

Looking Ahead

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the mymediset-Answerthink partnership is positioned to play a crucial role in shaping the future of MedTech supply chain management. Both companies are committed to ongoing innovation and collaboration, with plans to develop new features and capabilities that address emerging industry needs. MedTech companies interested in learning more about how this partnership can benefit their operations are encouraged to contact either mymediset or Answerthink for more information.

About mymediset

mymediset is a leading provider of SAP-integrated solutions for medical device inventory management. Specializing in simplifying complex consignment and loaner inventory processes, mymediset offers advanced tools that streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve asset utilization for healthcare organizations. By providing real-time visibility from plant to patient, mymediset empowers businesses to manage their supply chains more effectively, ultimately contributing to better patient care. https://mymediset.net/

