Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
[24.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.02.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,129,500.00
|USD
|0
|39,010,391.51
|7.6051
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.02.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,806,712.00
|EUR
|0
|22,259,062.78
|5.8473
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.02.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,993,803.00
|GBP
|0
|20,300,142.54
|10.1816
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.02.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,063,225.39
|8.263
© 2025 PR Newswire