Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new soil anomaly has been identified to the east of the B-9 Zone at the Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver) project (100% interest) located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada. The new Hilo anomaly is located 400 m east of the B-9 Zone, where 450 m of shallow mineralization including an intercept of 10.0% (zinc and lead) and 16.2 g/t silver over 9.9 m is outlined by previous drilling. The Hilo anomaly is suggestive of the potential eastward continuation of B-9 Zone mineralization (see Figure 1).

Indy - A High-Potential Southern Analogue of the Prolific Selwyn Basin

In 2024, in addition to discovery of extensive barite mineralization, stratigraphy of the Indy project was age constrained and correlated to one of the world's most prolific Sedex zinc-lead-silver-barite belts, the Selwyn Basin. The Selwyn Basin hosts the world's second largest accumulation of Sedex deposits, including some of the world's largest. Previously the mineralized sequences within the 1,100 km long Selwyn Basin were only known to occur in the Yukon and northeastern BC. Recent work strongly indicates the Indy project represents a southern analogue of the Selwyn Basin strata and its related mineralization (see News Release 2024-06, May 16, 2024 for details). The Indy project, located just 90 km from Prince George, is particularly well located with respect to road, rail and power infrastructure.

Renewal of a 5-year, 60 drill hole permit was received in mid-2024. The Company is well positioned with working capital1 of $2.0 million and has commenced planning for 2025 activities.

New Hilo Anomaly - Expansion Potential of B-9 Zone Mineralization

The Hilo anomaly is outlined by new (2024) soil geochemical sampling extending over an area of 2.0 km by 350 m east of the B-9 Zone mineralization. The B-9 Zone has been intersected in 13 of 15 drill holes over a 450 m strike-length to a depth of 130 m and remains open for expansion in all directions.

Hilo anomaly - 450 m strike with strong zinc, lead and barium in soil.

Located 400 m east of B-9 Zone.

First barium in soil anomaly proximal to B-9 Zone.

To date, only 450 m of the extensive 2.4 km long soil Anomaly B (zinc, lead, silver, barium) has been drill tested and is host to B-9 Zone mineralization.

Airborne EM geophysical surveys identify a strong conductive response over 1.4 km coinciding with the upper or eastern edge of the soil Anomaly B and with B-9 Zone mineralization.

Hilo anomaly is potentially indicative of an eastward continuation of B-9 Zone mineralization.

Additional fall 2024 work at Indy included approximately 2.2 km of road rehabilitation and new trails to gain access to the Keel West and Delta targets in preparation for drilling.

South32 Increases Exploration Activities to the North of Indy

South32 Limited, a globally diversified metals and mining company, independently staked 200 km2 of mineral claims northwest and adjacent to Indy in late 2021. In 2024, South32 substantially increased exploration activities at the Maguire Sedex project, including over 600 line-km of airborne geophysics and geological and geochemical programs.

Figure 1: B-9 Zone Soil Geochemistry, Geophysics and Drilling Map

Property-Wide Sedex Drill Targets

The widespread distribution of mineralization (sulphide and barite) and related geochemical and geophysical anomalies across the 7.5 km Main Trend define high-potential exploration targets for Sedex deposits at Indy (see Figure 2):

Hilo Anomaly - 450 m strike with strong zinc, lead and barium in soil, located 400 m east of B-9 Zone.

B-9 Zone - Near surface Sedex-style mineralization (up to 10.0% zinc and lead, 16.2 g/t silver over 9.9 m) at the B-9 sulphide zone (450 m strike open for expansion in all directions), within a 2.4 km long multi-element soil geochemical anomaly (Anomaly B).

Anomaly C - Untested, very high contrast multi-element soil geochemical anomaly extends over 750 m in length.

Echo - A 1.9 km long continuous high contrast, multi-element (zinc, lead, barium signatures) soil geochemical anomaly with approximately 900 m remaining to be drill tested.

Keel Barite - Extensive barite mineralization (700 m strike) at Keel with local enrichment in zinc-lead sulphides at Keel West.

Delta - Additional widespread barite mineralization at surface (up to 25% barite in rock samples) with zinc-lead enrichment occurring over a 1.3 km trend, untested and located 1 km northwest of Keel.

Figure 2: Indy Project - Main Trend Mineralization and Targets

1 Working capital as of September 30, 2024 (Q3 2024 Financial Reports, September 30, 2024). (See Financial Reports at www.inzincmining.com).

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region correlating to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

