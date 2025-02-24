Acibadem Hospitals Group: Acibadem Kartal Hospital Opens in Istanbul, Becoming Group's 25th Hospital Worldwide

A New Milestone for Istanbul's Healthcare

Acibadem Healthcare Group has opened Acibadem Kartal Hospital, adding a new state-of-the-art facility to Istanbul's healthcare landscape. As the group's 11th hospital in Istanbul and 25th worldwide, Acibadem Kartal Hospital welcomed its first patients on Feb. 17, 2025.

With this launch, Acibadem brings over 30 years of experience to Kartal, expanding its extensive network of 25 hospitals and 15 medical centers across five countries. The hospital embodies Acibadem's "patient safety and satisfaction"-focused approach, upholding the "Acibadem Quality" standard that reflects the healthcare vision of the future in its architecture and advanced medical technology.

A New Healthcare Hub for Kartal

Located on the rapidly developing Asian side of Istanbul, Acibadem Kartal Hospital is positioned to become a leading healthcare reference center for the Kartal district. It is a general-purpose hospital offering a comprehensive range of medical services for all age groups, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The facility boasts a robust infrastructure - from flexible modular operating theaters to artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced radiological imaging systems - built to meet diverse health needs with top-tier capabilities.

Modern Architecture & Smart Technology

The hospital's modern design follows an "optimal movement" principle to maximize efficiency, ensuring patients receive maximum service with minimal transit inside the facility. To achieve this, related departments are co-located on the same floors, fostering multidisciplinary care and reducing the need for patients to travel between units. In addition, the building incorporates advanced smart building technologies and a patient-centric design to create a safe, comfortable environment.

Spanning 30,000 square meters (approximately 323,000 square feet) of indoor space, Acibadem Kartal Hospital features 90 inpatient rooms - including six luxury suites - all with views of the Marmara Sea, and offers a total capacity of 127 beds.

Cutting-Edge Surgical and Diagnostic Facilities

Acibadem Kartal Hospital is equipped with eight state-of-the-art operating rooms built in a flexible modular layout, enabling multiple surgeries to be performed simultaneously in an adaptable environment. These operating theaters include advanced endovision systems with Indocyanine Green (ICG) imaging technology, allowing up to eight procedures at once while accommodating different surgical needs.

The hospital's radiology department employs cutting-edge imaging technology, including a high-speed 3 Tesla MRI scanner (with a wide 70 cm bore), a deep-learning-enhanced CT scanner, and 3D mammography equipment. This advanced imaging infrastructure provides faster, more precise results and enhances patient safety and comfort.

Specialized Maternity and Women's Health Services

As part of its patient-centered approach, Acibadem Kartal Hospital offers an exceptional maternity department designed to make the journey of becoming parents as comfortable as possible. The dedicated birth floor features patient rooms that can swiftly convert into delivery rooms, and even provides a water birth option to facilitate a calmer, more natural labor experience. Expectant mothers benefit from soothing elements such as warm water therapy and panoramic sea views, aimed at enabling a pain-free, stress-free birth in a tranquil atmosphere. After delivery, new mothers and babies can bond in specialized "mother-baby bonding" rooms, and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is available on the same floor for immediate newborn care if needed.

Beyond childbirth, the hospital's Obstetrics and Gynecology department operates 24/7 and is equipped to handle complex women's health needs. Thanks to AI-driven advanced imaging, doctors can swiftly detect fetal anomalies, improving early diagnosis in multiple or high-risk pregnancies. The department also offers comprehensive gynecological services - from gynecologic oncology and minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries to cosmetic gynecology and pelvic floor health - providing women with a full spectrum of care under one roof.

Child-Friendly Pediatric Care

Acibadem Kartal Hospital also stands out for its child-friendly pediatric services. The Pediatrics department is open 24/7 and has been specially designed to create an inviting atmosphere where children feel comfortable visiting the hospital. Pediatric care is provided for patients from the newborn stage through adolescence, covering a wide range of childhood illnesses and conditions. The hospital also offers specialized pediatric surgery and pediatric endocrinology services, addressing important healthcare needs for children in the Kartal area.

Advanced Gastroenterology Unit

The hospital's gastroenterology department provides high-level diagnostic and treatment capabilities for gastrointestinal conditions, with all services conveniently delivered on the same floor. This department features two high-tech endoscopy suites, allowing for advanced endoscopic procedures in a dedicated environment. Specialists at Acibadem Kartal perform cutting-edge interventions such as endoscopic reflux treatment, endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), and Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM). These minimally invasive procedures offer patients access to the latest techniques in gastroenterology, providing effective treatment options close to home.

About Acibadem Healthcare Group

Acibadem Healthcare Group is one of Turkey's leading private healthcare providers. Having opened its first hospital in 1991 , the group today operates 25 hospitals and 15 medical centers across five countries. Acibadem's facilities are accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) standards and staffed by approximately 25,000 employees, including 3,500 physicians and 4,500 nurses. The group is renowned for its patient-centric approach and cutting-edge medical technology, offering a full spectrum of healthcare services with a focus on quality, safety, and patient satisfaction.

