Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment's eko Solutions Has Been Approved and Accepted as a Member in the Defense Industrial Base Consortium

The Defense Industrial Base Consortium aims to diversify and expand a robust and resilient defense industrial base to meet national security needs

Land Betterment's wholly owned portfolio company, eko Solutions, a leading provider of modular based commercial, agriculture and housing solutions, announces that it has been accepted as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"),

DIBC is a members-only industry collective of companies with innovative and dynamic technologies that can serve as a conduit to the United States Federal Government for the enhancement of commercialization of technologies.

For this specific consortium, DIBC will address defense supply chain issues, develop the industrial workforce, sustain the ability for sustainable produce production, commercialize research and development efforts and assist in rapidly scaling of emerging technologies to build a robust, resilient defense industrial base.

With this membership in the consortium, eko Solutions will join a few key companies and technologies and will showcase to the federal government the ability to deploy leading technologies in a modular fashion. One of the essential technologies eko Solutions is able to provide is nearly automated farms through our Pure Produce® Containers. Learn more here - Video

Kirk Taylor, President and Co-Founder of eko Solutions commented, "Our team has worked relentlessly to provide real solutions across several critical industry verticals. We are thankful to be accepted as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium. By delivering modular container-based solutions for agriculture, housing and technology deployment, eko Solutions will be an invaluable supply chain partner for our national defense."

About the Defense Industrial Base Consortium

The Manufacturing, Capability Expansion, and Investment Prioritization Directorate (MCEIP) established an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to enable rapid research, access to commercial solutions for defense requirements, and innovations from industry, academia, and non-traditional contractors. DIBC members focus on identifying, developing, and testing cutting-edge capabilities at the speed of innovation. Led by the efforts of the Consortium Manager, this OT Agreement will accelerate Department of Defense (DoD) access to technologies typically reserved for commercial development. The consortium managed OT Agreement will enhance MCEIP's mission of addressing a resilient defense industrial base. Learn more about the Defense Industrial Base Consortium Here.

The following sectors are considered to be critical to the defense industrial base:

Strategic and Critical Materials Kinetic capabilities Energy storage and batteries Castings and forgings Microelectronics Workforce Development

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

