Pinya XP Fka Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces Live Corporate Update on X Spaces: New Leadership and Strategic Direction

Newly Formed Executive Team to Share Corporate Transformation Strategy and Technology Differentiation; Interactive Session Will Address Upcoming Milestones and Growth Initiatives

PINYA XP fka Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC PINK:PNXP) ("PINYA XP" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis authentication technology, today announced it will host a live corporate update on X Spaces titled "PINYA XP: New Leadership and Strategic Direction" on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST.

The live audio session will feature PINYA XP's newly formed leadership team, who will outline the Company's transformation and strategic vision following recent leadership changes.

"Following our recent leadership transition and headquarters relocation, this is an important opportunity to share our vision for PINYA XP's future with our shareholders and the broader community," said Yglesias. "We look forward to discussing our strategic roadmap and how our GROOVY platform will position us at the forefront of cannabis authentication technology."

The corporate update will address several key topics:

- Introduction of the new leadership team

- Strategic relocation to Atlanta technology hub

- Development roadmap for the GROOVY PaaS platform

- Expansion plans and market opportunities

- Technology differentiation and competitive advantages

- Upcoming milestones and corporate initiatives

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

- Time: 11:00 AM EST

- Platform: X Spaces

- Link: https://x.com/i/spaces/1vOxwXnZRWMKB

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and engage directly with the PINYA XP leadership team during the session. The X Space is open to shareholders, potential investors, cannabis industry professionals, and technology enthusiasts interested in the Company's new direction.

About PINYA XP fna Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba PINYA XP

At PINYA XP (USOTC:PNXP), our mission begins with saving lives. Through our GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem, we provide unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity, ensuring consumers receive exactly what they expect. This blockchain-powered system prevents counterfeit products from reaching the market, protecting consumers from potentially harmful substances while enabling healthcare professionals to confidently recommend products with verified profiles.

Our centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain creates an immutable record of each product's journey from seed to sale. Every scan of our QR-NFT tags reveals a complete history of the product's cultivation, testing, and distribution, establishing an unbreakable chain of trust throughout the supply chain. This transparency isn't just about compliance - it's about creating a safer cannabis industry for everyone.

The GROOVY Rewards program transforms product authentication into an engaging experience. Consumers earn rewards for verifying products, completing educational modules, and participating in our community. This gamification approach not only encourages active participation in product safety but also generates valuable data insights that help drive industry improvements.

Our Geno-NFT Library revolutionizes intellectual property protection in cannabis. This secure, blockchain-based repository allows growers to register their unique strains and receive automatic royalties when their genetics are used in authenticated products. By ensuring fair compensation for innovation, we're fostering the development of new, high-quality cannabis varieties.

The GROOVY Marketplace connects all these elements into a comprehensive ecosystem where authenticated products, verified genetics, and engaged consumers come together. Our AI-powered analytics engine processes this rich data to provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions while ensuring product safety and quality.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully consider these factors and the risks discussed throughout this report before making any investment decisions. This statement is made for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Further, investors should independently research and evaluate the potential risks and rewards of investing in the Company and the cannabis and cryptocurrency sectors.

Contact Information

Frank Yglesias

CEO

info@pinya.work

4047343277

SOURCE: Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

