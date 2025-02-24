Koop Technologies: Koop Launches Housekeeper: An AI Agent for Compliance and Insurance

Koop Technologies, Inc. ("Koop"), the all-in-one trust management platform, has unveiled Housekeeper, a powerful AI agent set to transform how tech companies handle compliance, insurance, and risk management.

Housekeeper fully automates data collection from any tool, at any scale, and dynamically adjusts settings configuration to ensure adherence to compliance best practices. It supports major compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, as well as specialized frameworks and custom security questionnaires.

Beyond compliance, Housekeeper streamlines insurance processes for General Liability, Errors & Omissions, Cyber, and Management Liability, among others. Companies leveraging Housekeeper can achieve compliance and secure insurance with 95% less manual effort, outperforming even the most advanced GRC solutions-at a fraction of the cost.

"Housekeeper's potential to reinvent compliance and support our continued growth is massive. We're thrilled to be early adopters," said Matt Wyman, Co-Founder & CEO of Okareo.

"Housekeeper redefines how companies achieve and maintain trust. Now, an AI agent proactively handles compliance, fills out security questionnaires, and finds insurance policies to meet contractual requirements-completely automated," said Sergey Litvinenko, Co-Founder and CEO of Koop. "It's incredibly powerful, and we can't wait to bring it to the world," Litvinenko added.

The Next Wave of GRC Automation

The first wave of compliance automation focused on consolidating audit evidence in a single platform. As the industry evolved, new solutions introduced integrations with third-party tools-cloud services, productivity suites, HRIS, and more-to automate data gathering for compliance. While these integrations delivered on their promise to some extent, they came with significant drawbacks: they were costly to develop, slow to update, frequently pulled incorrect data, and often fell short of expectations. Over time, the industry recognized the limitations of static integrations and structured data in achieving true compliance automation.

Now, the landscape is shifting. AI agents are ushering in a new era of compliance automation-one that goes beyond data collection to deliver real, intelligent automation.

Agentic AI is set to transform how companies manage compliance, implement controls, and procure insurance. By handling everything from data gathering to configuration changes, AI eliminates the need for dedicated compliance teams or expensive platforms, making GRC seamless and accessible for companies of all sizes.

Introducing Housekeeper, the Ultimate AI Agent for GRC

Housekeeper is Koop's purpose-built AI agent designed for compliance and insurance, enabling tech companies to seamlessly meet contractual requirements from enterprise and government customers. By adopting Housekeeper, companies can dramatically reduce the manual effort needed for compliance and insurance preparation.

For SMEs and enterprises alike, Housekeeper delivers unmatched efficiency:

95% reduction in data gathering for compliance and insurance tasks

Fully automated settings configuration to align with compliance best practices

Supervised UX to ensure accuracy and error-free results

Unlike existing AI agents-many of which are too generic or unreliable for GRC tasks-Housekeeper delivers precision, reliability, and industry-specific accuracy at an entirely new level. Housekeeper surpassed Runner-H and others on the Web Voyager benchmark for web agents, with a 94% success rate.

Become Enterprise-Ready on a Unified Platform

Enterprise and government contracts impose strict compliance, security, and insurance requirements. Meeting these requirements quickly and reliably is critical for growth. For companies without dedicated compliance and insurance teams, Koop's Housekeeper provides a seamless, AI-powered solution.

With 130+ companies already leveraging Koop's fully integrated platform, businesses can now achieve compliance, complete security reviews, and procure insurance-all in one place, powered by a top-performing AI agent. Visit usehousekeeper.ai for more information about the AI agent.

About Koop

Koop streamlines compliance, security, and insurance for tech companies, helping them save time, cut costs, and build trust with customers and partners. Its all-in-one trust management platform enables startups to achieve SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications and secure contractually required insurance-quickly, reliably, and without unnecessary complexity. By removing compliance roadblocks, Koop empowers companies to commercialize and scale with confidence. Learn more at koop.ai.

