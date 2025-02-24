Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897791 | ISIN: IT0003132476 | Ticker-Symbol: ENI
Tradegate
24.02.25
16:46 Uhr
13,992 Euro
+0,018
+0,13 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,99013,99216:49
13,99013,99216:48
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 16:18 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAIRE S.p.A.: MET DEVELOPMENT (MAIRE), ENI AND IREN START THE AUTHORIZATION PROCESS FOR A CIRCULAR METHANOL AND HYDROGEN PLANT IN ITALY BASED ON NEXTCHEM'S NX CIRCULARTM TECHNOLOGY

Finanznachrichten News
  • NEXTCHEM's NX CircularTM waste-to-energy gasification technology allows Eni's Sannazzaro de' Burgondi refinery to produce synthesis gas converted to low-carbon circular methanol and hydrogen for green mobility and clean energy
  • The plant will have capacity of up to 110,000 tons per year of circular methanol and up to 1,500 tons per year of circular hydrogen
  • MAIRE demonstrates its strategic role as a technology enabler and provider of integrated engineering services, enhancing the infrastructure already present on site

MILAN, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MET Development (MAIRE), Eni and Iren Ambiente have started the permitting process for an innovative circular methanol and hydrogen production plant at Eni's refinery in Sannazzaro de' Burgondi (Pavia), Italy.

MAIRE S.p.A. Logo

The plant will be developed by MAIRE together with Italian energy producer Eni and Italian utility Iren, leveraging NEXTCHEM's (MAIRE's technology business unit) proprietary NX CircularTM technology, which is completing engineering activities in preparation of the execution phase.

This technology allows the plant to convert waste by generating synthesis gas (syngas), which is subsequently used to produce high quality sustainable fuels and chemicals. Once completed, the plant will be able to convert approximately 200,000 tons per year of non-recyclable waste (which will be supplied by Iren's waste management unit Iren Ambiente) into synthesis gas.

The synthesis gas will, in turn, be converted to produce up to 110,000 tons annually of circular methanol, an innovative alternative for the decarbonization of the maritime sector. It will also produce up to 1,500 tons per year of circular hydrogen, which could be used in refinery processes, reducing CO2 emissions compared to fossil-generated hydrogen, or, alternatively, for sustainable mobility in road and rail transport.

Furthermore, the plant will be able to recover 33,000 tons per year of inert granulate, which can be used for the cement industry, contributing to the decarbonization of this sector as well. The circular methanol produced meets the criteria of the EU Renewable Energy Directive for Recycled Carbon Fuels (RCF) and is an effective and innovative solution for reducing carbon emissions.

The plant will exploit the infrastructure and services already available at the refinery, thus optimizing costs and enhancing the great wealth of technical expertise at Sannazzaro site.

Fabio Fritelli, NEXTCHEM's Managing Director, commented: "This project is a unique opportunity to combine environmental sustainability and economic growth. Italian ports will be among the first in the world to be able to benefit from the new environmentally friendly fuel required by international regulations. NEXTCHEM's NX CircularTM technology enables us to reduce environmental impact with a solution that supports and strengthens our customers' path towards energy transition."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379433/4631640/MAIRE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/met-development-maire-eni-and-iren-start-the-authorization-process-for-a-circular-methanol-and-hydrogen-plant-in-italy-based-on-nextchems-nx-circulartm-technology-302383480.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.