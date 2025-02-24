ECM PCB Stator Tech: NODO Film Systems Wins SOC Tech Award for PCB Stator Inertia Wheels MAX Cinema Controller

The distinction recognizes NODO's haptic and simulated inertia design innovation for film production.

NODO Film Systems received the Society of Camera Operators (SOC) Technical Achievement Award for its Inertia Wheels MAX cinema controller with integrated PCB Stator innovation.

The award category recognizes groundbreaking technologies that advance the art and craft of camera operation.

NODO Film Systems' award-winning Inertia Wheels MAX controller with integrated PCB Stator technology.

Founded by Boyd Hobbs, NODO Film Systems offers next generation film equipment and camera control systems for cinematography.

The Inertia Wheels MAX was developed through NODO's continuing partnership with electric motor design and technology firm, ECM PCB Stator Tech. ECM and NODO released a case study on the product's development, "Designing The Max."

Exploded view of NODO Film Systems' award-winning Inertia Wheels MAX controller's PCB Stator motor innovation.

NODO's Inertia Wheels MAX revolutionizes precision and control for camera operators with its patented motorized Mass and Drag technology, powered by PCB Stator motors for smooth, latency-free performance. Compatible with numerous industry gimbals and remote heads, it offers unmatched adaptability. A full suite of complementary operator-centric features--such as shake effects, single-press limits, and adaptive dampening--make it a game changer for professional camera control.

The Inertia Wheels MAX has seen action in movie production, capturing dramatic and fast paced stunt scenes for a number of Hollywood productions.

https://vimeo.com/746997167

NODO was presented with the Technical Achievement Award for the Inertia Wheels MAX at the SOC's Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, February 15.

"This year's honoree represents the exceptional talent and innovation propelling our industry forward," said Simon Jayes, Chair of the SOC Technical Committee. "The quality of submissions was outstanding, making it a challenging task for the committee to choose a single recipient. With the Inertia Wheels MAX, Boyd and his team have…created a product that addresses a very specific challenge. This innovation will help shape the future of camera operation, enhancing both the artistry and efficiency of the craft while setting a new industry standard."

"Handwheels have been used to pan and tilt cinema cameras since the invention of the movie camera. We sought to elevate the technology to new heights for modern camera operators and we are incredibly proud to receive this award validating our hard work," said NODO Founder Boyd Hobbs.

NODO is already working to adapt the same technology into the camera head itself and will unveil additional, innovative filmmaking products in 2025, Hobbs confirmed.

About NODO

NODO Film Systems is a film equipment maker reimagining classic, tactile cinema tools using modern technologies to be faster, lighter, and more capable. NODO's Inertia Wheels MAX cinema controller offers precise and seamless camera movement. NODO equipment has been used to film scenes for productions including feature films Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi and Reminiscence.

You can learn more about (and order) NODO's Inertia Wheels MAX here.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech is an electric motor design software and technology company headquartered in the U.S. ECM pairs advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator technology to power the design and manufacture of electric motors that are lighter, quieter, and more compact and energy efficient across multiple use cases.

You can learn more about ECM's PCB Stator solutions and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com and in this video: "How Does a PCB Stator Work?".

