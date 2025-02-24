The company said the new product uses up to four lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. It is equipped with a single 180 kW or 2 x 90 kW chargers and multiple three-phase sockets. From ESS News France-headquartered Exide Technologies has announced a new energy storage solution designed for transport. Dubbed the Solution Powerbooster Mobile, the system has storage capacities of either 200 kWh or 400 kWh. It uses two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of 100 Ah in the first configuration and four in the second. "Equipped with a single 180 kW or 2 x 90 kW chargers, and multiple 3-phase sockets, ...

