Researchers say the 10 countries with the most golf courses could install up to 842 GW of utility-scale solar or 659 GW of wind capacity on land equivalent in size to that used for the sport. There is more land taken up by golf courses across the world than by solar or wind energy plants, according to the findings of a new study. The research paper, "Countries across the world use more land for golf courses than wind or solar energy," was recently published in Environmental Research Communications. The researchers used the OpenStreetMap database to locate 38,400 golf courses in the world, of which ...

