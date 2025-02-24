Season One will span three continents, unfolding at premier winter resort destinations: Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass, USA; LAAX, Switzerland; and Yunding Secret Garden, China, throughout 2025-26.

The Snow League, the first professional winter sports league dedicated exclusively to snowboarding and freeskiing, officially announces the complete Season One schedule for the global competition. Founded in June 2024 by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, the league is set to redefine competitive winter sports at these iconic resorts spanning three continents.

It all begins with the season-opener in Aspen, Colorado, March 7-8, 2025, where 36 of the world's top halfpipe snowboarders will kick off the competition at Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass. The league then heads to Yunding Secret Garden in China on December 4-6, 2025. The Beijing 2022 Olympic venue will see 16 of the world's best freeskiers join the Snow League's snowboard roster for the remainder of Season One.

After a break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the league resumes competition on February 26-28, 2026 back at Buttermilk in Aspen.

The season then concludes at the iconic LAAX halfpipe in Switzerland on March 19-21, 2026, which will culminate in the crowning of the first-ever Snow League World Champions.

White says, "The Snow League brings to life the kind of unified global competition I could only dream of during my career. We've already assembled the best athletes and are now delivering on our promise to host competitions at world-class resorts. Every stop on this schedule has been designed with the athletes in mind, and as for these destination halfpipes-I've personally had the pleasure of competing in all of them over the years."

John Rigney, Senior Vice President at Aspen Skiing Company says "We have had an incredible season of welcoming the world's elite park and pipe athletes to Aspen Snowmass, and we're thrilled to continue that as the inaugural host of The Snow League. The launch of this event here, combined with our commitment to host again next season, speaks to Aspen's legacy of celebrating winter sports. Shaun's legendary performances in Aspen Snowmass have helped shape that legacy, and we're excited to see this new chapter unfold as the stars of snowboarding come together at Buttermilk for this groundbreaking event."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shaun White's new professional snowboarding and freeskiing league to Yunding Secret Garden," adds Jack Shu, CEO of Yunding Secret Garden. "China's passion for winter sports continues to grow, and this event will inspire a new generation of riders. We look forward to showcasing the future of winter sports competition on our mountain."

Reto Gurtner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LAAX, shares, "Innovation and progression are deeply rooted in LAAX's DNA both in snowboarding and in the way we celebrate and develop freestyle sports and their communities. We're excited to host The Snow League and to push the limit even further together."

Head of Competition at The Snow League, Sandy Macdonald, emphasizes the world-class caliber of these arenas: "A true world champion deserves a championship-worthy stage. These resorts boast the best halfpipes on the planet, crafted by the most skilled builders in the industry. Their dedication to maintaining competition-standard, state-of-the-art facilities sets the bar for excellence-exactly what The Snow League demands."

With a record-breaking $1.6 million prize pool, The Snow League sets a new benchmark for professional snowboarding competition. Each event will distribute $370,000 across the field, including a $5,000 appearance fee for each athlete, with an additional $160,000 awarded to the snowboarding Snow League World Champions.

Athletes will accumulate points based on their results from each event to be tallied together at the end of the season to crown The Snow League World Champions in halfpipe snowboarding and freeskiing.

The Snow League Season One Schedule

Event 1: March 7-8, 2025

Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass, USA

Snowboard Halfpipe

Event 2: December 4-6, 2025

Yunding Secret Garden, China

Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe

Event 3: February 26-28, 2026

Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass, USA

Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe

Event 4: March 19-21, 2026

LAAX, Switzerland

Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe

About The Snow League

Launched in June 2024, The Snow League is the first professional winter sports league entirely dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing. Founded by three-time Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder and entrepreneur Shaun White, the league's first season will feature a four-event global competition format, with the inaugural competition kicking off at Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass on March 7-8, 2025. The first season will feature men's and women's snowboard halfpipe competitions at all four events. Freeskiing will be introduced during the league's second event in late 2025, and will be included in all future events. Athletes will compete to accumulate points based on their results from each event to be tallied together at the end of the season to crown The Snow League World Champion.

