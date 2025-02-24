Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Result of General Meeting, Strategy and Name Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2025

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

(Formerly: Rogue Baron Plc)

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting, Strategy and Name Change



Richmond Hill Resources PLC is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, 21 February 2025, all resolutions were duly passed.

Richmond Hill has now formerly adopted its new Investment Strategy in the natural resources sector and changed its name to "Richmond Hill Resources PLC". The Company is in the process of updating the Company website (www.richmondhillresources.com), and until completed, the existing website (https://roguebaron.com/) will remain operational. A further announcement will be released in due course, on completion of the new website.

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares under the new name will commence on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on Wednesday, 26 February 2025. The Ticker (SHNJ) and ISIN (GB00BNTBWF32) remain unchanged.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080