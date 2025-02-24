Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 16:36 Uhr
Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Result of General Meeting, Strategy and Name Change

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2025

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

(Formerly: Rogue Baron Plc)

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting, Strategy and Name Change


Richmond Hill Resources PLC is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, 21 February 2025, all resolutions were duly passed.

Richmond Hill has now formerly adopted its new Investment Strategy in the natural resources sector and changed its name to "Richmond Hill Resources PLC". The Company is in the process of updating the Company website (www.richmondhillresources.com), and until completed, the existing website (https://roguebaron.com/) will remain operational. A further announcement will be released in due course, on completion of the new website.

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares under the new name will commence on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on Wednesday, 26 February 2025. The Ticker (SHNJ) and ISIN (GB00BNTBWF32) remain unchanged.


The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

The Company
rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited

Joint Broker:
Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


© 2025 PR Newswire
