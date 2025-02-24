Regions Bank: Congratulations to Third Quarter 2024 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2025 / Regions Bank:

Looking for inspiration? Check out our recent winners.

By Mel Campbell | January 21, 2025

The names "Kendran Bowman," "Sabrina Huynh," "Ravin Morey" and "Jada Probst" may not be famous in conventional ways. But they are notable in that each will be continuing their education with additional help from Regions Bank and the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship. Each was recently named as a winner of the prestigious award.

For each quarter of 2024, Regions selected four winners of the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest (note: fourth quarter 2024 winners will be announced later in 2025). As the winners of the third quarterly contest , each of these four students will receive a check in the amount of $8,000 made out to their designated accredited college.

In 2024, Regions revamped the scholarship contest to provide more opportunities for students to apply. The contest invites eligible high school and college students to submit a video essay or traditional written essay on someone they know in their community who has inspired them and helped them build the confidence to achieve their goals.

The 2024 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest consists of four (4) separate quarterly contests.

For each quarterly contest, eligible entries are grouped according to form of entry (written essay or video essay) and judged by a panel of independent, qualified judges.

A total of four (4) quarterly contest scholarship prizes will be awarded in each quarterly contest, consisting of two (2) prizes for the written essay group and two (2) quarterly contest prizes for the video essay group.

Regions promotes the scholarship contest throughout the year and students may submit an entry in each quarterly contest.

Third quarter winners and the individuals they highlighted in their award-winning submissions include (follow links to read/watch their submissions):

Kendran Bowman, Kaufman, Tex., who highlighted Erleigh Norville Wiley, a former prosecutor, district attorney and judge. The first female African American district attorney in the state of Texas, Wiley has been a mentor and an inspiration for Kaufman to pursue a career in law.

Jada W. Probst, Charlotte, NC, who wrote of how her father, Patrick Probst, nurtured and inspired her love of coding. It's a testimonial to the importance of encouragement and the role parents play in building confidence and pushing boundaries.

Ravin N. Morey, Mineral, Ill., who honored her employer and friend, Tanya Moens. Moens gave Morey a job tending her yard when Morey had little work experience. That opportunity helped plant many seeds - including a love of gardening and horticulture and a future career path.

Sabrina T. Huynh¸ New Orleans, La., who shared her appreciation of her high school debate coach, Kasi McCartney. McCartney's support and guidance helped Huyhn build confidence, overcome difficulties communicating in English, and inspired her passion to become an advocate for those whose voices are not always heard.

To learn more about the Riding Forward Scholarship, visit www.regions.com/ridingforward.

See full contest rules for complete details, including eligibility and written essay and video essay requirements.

See first and second quarter 2024 winners and their submissions.

See a list of previous years' winners and their winning submissions on Doing More Today.

If you know of a young person - in college or headed that way - please share this information with them and with the guidance counselor at their school.

The Regions Riding Forward Scholarship contest has awarded over $1.4 million in educational assistance to more than 400 students over the past 12 years.

Kendran Bowman, Jada Probst, Ravin Morey and Sabrina Huynh.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire