Brossard, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FSE: 4D4A) ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation"), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Conference in Toronto, Canada March 6th 2025.

This private event brings together the largest Canadian base of investors looking for the next best investments. DIAGNOS is part of this prestigious event to present its Artificial Intelligence solution for the medical market. DIAGNOS will demonstrate that the market they are going after can be a worldwide success.

"Artificial intelligence will not replace doctors, rather it will empower physicians to practice better medicine with greater accuracy and increase efficiency at unmatched cost. With more data generated than ever, Artificial Intelligence can harness this wealth of information to significantly enhance patient outcomes," said André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

"DIAGNOS is committed to revolutionizing eye health through Artificial Intelligence technologies," added André. "Our expertise in Artificial Intelligence driven diagnostics is helping to improve patient outcomes worldwide. The optometry market comprises over 300,000 sites globally. Our recent partnership with the largest player in the industry has not only validated our technology, but will significantly boost our visibility. Additionally, our government-related business initiatives are resuming, marking an exciting phase of growth for DIAGNOS."

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedarplus.com.

