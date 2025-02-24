New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Pronto Translations is expanding its interpretation services to better serve New York City's multilingual business community. The city is home to over 200 languages, with nearly half of residents speaking a language other than English at home, according to the Department of City Planning. With two and a half decades of experience, the company will now offer comprehensive interpretation solutions, including conference and business meeting interpretation, tailored to meet the needs of New York's dynamic market.

The translation and interpretation services industry in New York is substantial, with a market size of $856.2 million and employing over 9,200 professionals across approximately 5,860 businesses, according to an IBISWorld report published on November 6, 2024. This growth is driven by the city's role as a global business hub and its richly diverse population.

"New York City's unique cultural fabric and its position as a global business center create a significant demand for precise and culturally nuanced interpretation services," said Joshua B. Cohen, CEO of Pronto Translations. "Our expanded services aim to bridge communication gaps, facilitating effective interactions across the city's diverse communities and industries."

Pronto Translations' enhanced interpretation services will include both in-person and remote options, catering to the varied needs of clients throughout New York City. The company will deploy experienced interpreters skilled in various sectors, ensuring subject-matter expertise for legal proceedings, medical consultations, diplomatic engagements, and corporate meetings.

As New York continues to attract international businesses and a diverse workforce, the demand for professional interpretation services is expected to rise. Pronto Translations' expansion aligns with this trend, positioning the company to support effective communication in the city's multilingual landscape.

