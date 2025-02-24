Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AZT) (OTCQB: AZZTF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Simon Dyakowski will be presenting on February 27th at 12:00 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Aztec Minerals Corp.

Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging Gold-Silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the (TSXV: AZT) and on the (OTCQB: AZZTF).

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services