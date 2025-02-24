Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2025 15:48 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinShares International Limited: CoinShares Confirms Zero Exposure to Bybit Exchange

Finanznachrichten News

24th February 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares' or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, today confirms that it has no exposure to the Bybit exchange.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
press@coinshares.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
