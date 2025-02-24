Sun West Mortgage Company: Sun West and Crib Equity Launch EdgeAhead: A New Way to Make Homeownership More Attainable and Flexible

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., a leading Ai fintech provider, and Crib Equity, a pioneering shared-equity investment marketplace, announced the launch of EdgeAhead, an innovative down payment co-investment designed to help more Americans achieve homeownership.

EdgeAhead is a Non-QM program from Sun West that offers a co-investment from Crib Equity, effectively doubling the homebuyer's down payment. This groundbreaking approach addresses one of the most significant barriers to homeownership and helps homebuyers buy their dream home sooner with less money out of pocket upfront and without the need of costly private mortgage insurance. Currently available in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, this program is not limited to first-time homebuyers and requires a minimum of just 10% down payment from the buyer.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West expressed his enthusiasm for the new program: "EdgeAhead will be a game-changer in the housing market. It represents a significant leap forward in making homeownership accessible for many who thought it was out of reach."

EdgeAhead harnesses the power of AngelAi, which automates the review of bank statements, streamlines the entire process, and expedites closings. Agarwal emphasized the ease of use, stating, "It eliminates the headaches traditionally associated with Non-QM loans. You would prefer to do a Non-QM loan instead of an agency loan because it is so easy."

EdgeAhead's co-investment is provided by Crib Equity, with the ability to contribute up to half the total down payment - effectively doubling homebuyers' funds. This non-recourse co-investment comes with no monthly payments on the assistance, allowing buyers to benefit from lower upfront costs, a smaller mortgage than without the assistance, and overall reduced monthly payments. Through a shared ownership agreement, each party holds a proportionate share in the home's future equity. Homebuyers maintain control to sell, refinance, or buy out the investment at any time during the shared ownership period (typically 10 years). In case of sale, both parties share net proceeds proportionately based on their initial investment.

"Millions of Americans who can afford to own a home lack the upfront funds to buy one," said Skye Laudari, CEO of Crib Equity. "We're proud to partner with Sun West to offer an innovative solution that not only makes homeownership more accessible but also gives buyers greater flexibility-helping them balance upfront costs, monthly payments, and long-term financial security."

For more information about EdgeAhead visit swmc.com/edgeahead.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide attractive and appropriate loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress - free for prospective and refinancing homeowners. Since then, Sun West has developed a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 44 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/txdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About Crib Equity

Crib Equity is a pioneering shared-equity investment marketplace providing new tools for more affordable, flexible, and sustainable homeownership. By connecting homebuyers and investors in a new way, Crib Equity helps buyers increase their purchasing power, making homeownership more accessible while offering financial flexibility to balance upfront costs, monthly payments, and long-term financial goals.

The company is expanding nationwide, with initial rollouts in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.cribequity.com.

Crib Equity - a third party organization is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. The name "Crib Equity" is owned by Crib Equity.

Being High Risk Loans, Non-QM loans may include higher interest rates, closing costs, interest-only periods, or pre-payment penalties.

SOURCE: Sun West Mortgage Company

