iQuanti: How Much Does Permanent Teeth Replacement Cost?

Whether you're aboard a boat in the Intracoastal Waterway or basking in the wilderness at McCarthy's Wildlife Sanctuary, spending the day outdoors in Florida is very enjoyable. But, if you've got missing or damaged teeth, it could be painful and difficult to enjoy your leisure time. Replacing and restoring your broken or missing teeth can reduce oral pain, make eating and speaking easier, and improve self-confidence. Let's review variables that factor into the cost of permanent teeth replacement so you can budget accordingly.?

Factors That Impact Permanent Teeth Replacement Cost

The price of dental implants in West Palm Beach varies based on a few factors, including:

Dentist's Experience Level

A highly skilled dentist with many years of training and experience may charge more for the procedure than a newer dentist with less experience or expertise. If you're on a tight budget, you may be able to have an implant procedure done at a lower price point at a dental school or training facility where new dentists are learning under the guidance of more established professionals.

Replacement Type and Material?

There are multiple types of dental implants and permanent teeth replacement options, from noninvasive and superficial to surgical, long-term solutions. For example, if you need to replace an entire row of teeth, partial, removable dentures may start at a lower price point but might not be as durable as dental implants. The artificial teeth that are placed on top of the implant, like crowns, bridges, or dentures, can be made of different materials like porcelain, ceramic, composite, or gold, which vary in price.

Complexity of the Procedure

The cost of permanent teeth replacement also depends on how many teeth you need to restore:

Single Tooth Implant

The cost of a single dental implant can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. Some practices advertise extra-low rates, but if you see an ultra-low price, be sure to read the fine print. A very low rate could indicate cutting corners during the procedure or using low-quality materials. It could also be an attention grab that doesn't accurately represent the total cost of the procedure, showing an itemized price for just one step, like attaching the crown. Before committing, ensure you're working with a reputable dentist and discuss the total costs.

Multiple Implants of a Full Row of Teeth

For more than one tooth replacement, including several teeth or the entire top or bottom row, the process is more complex, and pricing will reflect this. Multiple implants using an implant-supported bridge or a full arch of teeth using implant-supported dentures can run upwards of a few thousand dollars. Work with your dental practice to understand which option is best suited for you based on your oral health and budget.

Full Mouth Implants

If most of your teeth are damaged or missing, a full mouth restoration may be the right choice. In this case, you're replacing all the teeth in the upper and lower rows, which can be a multi-phase procedure that involves several steps. This operation is more complex than single or multiple dental implants, and as complexity increases, so can the price. The price tag for full mouth implants can be tens of thousands of dollars.

The Bottom Line

The price of permanent teeth replacement can vary depending on several factors, like the experience of your dentist, the materials used to craft the implant and crown, and the complexity of your procedure. As you explore options for permanent teeth replacement, consult your local dentist, who can come up with a customized care plan based on your unique dental needs and budget.

