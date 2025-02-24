Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the renewed I series lenses for the US market. The nine stylish, compact full-frame prime lenses for mirrorless cameras have been updated to reflect the brand's new elevated visual identity. Updated include a silver variation for L-Mount lenses, updated black exterior for both L-Mount and Sony E-Mount variations, and updated laser engravings. The renewed L-Mount versions will be available for purchase* through authorized US retailers in April, 2025, and the update Sony E-Mount versions will be available beginning in May, 2025.

The renewed Sigma 50mm F2 DG | Contemporary I Series lens shown in the silver version, available for L Mount, and the black version, available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount. All nine prime lenses in the I series lineup have been renewed to reflect Sigma's updated visual identity.

Silver is added to color variations for L-Mount lenses

Black exterior is updated for both L-Mount and Sony E-mount lenses

Product name is changed

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary now supports the Magnetic Metal Lens Cap

Optical performance is maintained to the highest standard

Applicable products: All I series lenses (9 lenses)

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch date: L-Mount: April , 2025 / Sony E-mount: beginning May, 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

Silver is added to color variations for L-Mount lenses

In addition to the existing black models, brand-new silver models are added to the lineup for all nine I series L-Mount lenses. The new lineup enables photographers and filmmakers to enjoy the unique color of the I series, which is made from machined metal.

The silver and black colors of the Sigma BF camera, also announced at this time, have the same finish to match, creating a unified shooting system by combining a lens from the I series with the Sigma BF.

* Sony E-mount compatible models will continue to be available in black only.

Black exterior is updated for both L-Mount and Sony E-mount lenses

The laser engraving on the body and product line badge are newly updated for all nine black models in the Sigma I series for both L-Mount and Sony E-mount lenses.

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary now supports the Magnetic Metal Lens Cap

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary now supports the Magnetic Metal Lens Cap, making all nine I series lenses fully compatible with the dedicated lens cap.

* Due to the specification change, the weight of the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary has increased by 5 g for both the L-Mount and Sony E-mount respectively, compared to their previous models.

Optical performance is maintained to the highest standard

There are no changes to the optical design or product edition number. Photographers and filmmakers can continue to enjoy the same level of high rendering performance as before.

Product name is changed

The product name, as well as the product code are changed due to the renewal. For details, please refer to the information in the [Lineup] section.

(Then) SIGMA 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary

(Now) Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary

[Lineup]

Sigma 17mm F4 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $599) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH576-06B / LH576-06S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF55-02 MB / LCF55-02 MS), Front Cap(LCF-55 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c023_17_4_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94188-8 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94189-5 Sigma 20mm F2 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $599) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH656-06B / LH656-06S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF62-02 MB / LCF62-02 MS), Front Cap(LCF-62 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c022_20_2_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94190-1 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94191-8 Sigma 24mm F2 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $639) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH656-05B / LH656-05S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF62-02 MB / LCF62-02 MS), Front Cap(LCF-62 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c021_24_2_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94192-5 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94193-2 Sigma 24mm F3.5 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $549) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH576-04B / LH576-04S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF55-02 MB / LCF55-02 MS), Front Cap(LCF-55 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c021_24_35_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94194-9 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94195-6 Sigma 35mm F2 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $639) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH636-02B / LH636-02S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF58-02 MB / LCF58-02 MS), Front Cap(LCF-58 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c020_35_2_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94196-3 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94197-0 Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $549) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH577-02B / LH577-02S) ,Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF55-02 MB / LCF55-02 MS) ,Front Cap(LCF-55 IV),Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c019_45_28_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94198-7 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94199-4 Sigma 50mm F2 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $639) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH633-02B / LH633-02B) ,Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF58-02 MB / LCF58-02 MS) ,Front Cap(LCF-58 IV),Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c023_50_2_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94200-7 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94201-4 Sigma 65mm F2 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $699) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH656-04B / LH656-04S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF62-02 MB / LCF62-02 MS), Front Cap(LCF-62 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c020_65_2_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94202-1 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94203-8 Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary (US retail price: $699) Supplied Accessories: Lens Hood (LH576-05B / LH576-05S), Magnetic Metal Lens Cap (LCF55-02 MB / LCF55-02 MS) ,Front Cap(LCF-55 IV), Rear Cap LCR III Product Information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c021_90_28_re/ Product Barcode: L-Mount (Black): 00-85126-94204-5 L-Mount (Silver): 00-85126-94205-2

[Information]

Sigma Corporation|https://www.sigma-global.com/

