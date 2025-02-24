Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Sigma America is hosting a Pop-Up Space in March at 21 Spring Street in Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood to introduce the company's elegantly updated visual identity, the radically simple Sigma BF camera, and recently announced lenses including the first-ever 300-600mm F4 zoom lens. Celebrating the Art of Engineering and Engineering for Art, the space will showcase artwork captured with the new camera by esteemed photographers.

Architectural rendering of the Sigma Pop-Up Space at 21 Spring Street, Manhattan, New York by Gilbert

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/242058_39c07e8a-dbf4-4b2a-8d39-9471b7c2d040-multimedia-spring_street_pop_up_exterior_550.jpg

The Pop-Up Space will be open daily 10AM-6PM beginning Friday, March 7 and will run through 2PM Saturday, March 29. Guests will have an exclusive first look at the just-announced Sigma BF camera, an elegant new 24-megapixel full-frame camera designed to look as sharp as its images. Available in silver and black, with updated all-metal I series lenses to match, the Sigma BF is carved from a single ingot of aluminum and is the first interchangeable lens camera to feature haptic controls*. Featuring a minimalist design and completely reimagined interface, the camera truly embraces radical simplicity.

*As of February 2025, per Sigma

On weekdays, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Sigma's new products and visual identity from Sigma team members. Weekends will feature meet-and-greets with photographers, Instagrammers and influencers including Yu Shi, Max Loewenstein, Bri Hall, Ethan Barber, plus Chris Greer and Paul Daniel, co-hosts of the new PBS series View Finders, Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki, and others throughout the month.

The full schedule of special events is available here:

https://buytickets.at/sigmacorporation/1599173

While priority admission will be given to registered attendees during special events, walk-ins are welcome throughout opening hours.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. In 2025, Sigma released the radically simple BF camera, a complete reimagining of the digital camera concept. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

