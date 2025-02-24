Spain's H2 Fusión says its Solar Heat PR5 system uses PV energy to produce hot water for self-consumption in industrial buildings, reaching temperatures of up to 92 C. From pv magazine Spain H2 Fusión, a unit of Spanish semiconductor manufacturer Meins, has developed Solar Heat PR5, a thermal system that directly produces hot water for self-consumption using only PV energy. "The PR5 system transforms photovoltaic energy into thermal kilowatts," the company said, noting the product comes in 80 kW and 100 kW models and heats water up to 92 C. "It is usual for conventional energy production equipment ...

