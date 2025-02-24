Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure says its 100,000 Solar Roofs Program aims to add 1. 6 GW of new solar capacity by 2030. Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is targeting the addition of 100,000 solar rooftop arrays in the country by the end of this decade. The ministry said the 100,000 Solar Roofs Program will offer new tariff routes and tax relief, while also fast-track grid connections to incentivize deployments. This follows the recent launch of a mapping system that allows citizens to calculate potential savings from installing rooftop solar. The country's electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...