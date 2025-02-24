Altera CEO, Sandra Rivera, to Deliver the Event's Opening Keynote

Altera, a leader in FPGA innovations, today announced its participation in Embedded World 2025, taking place in Nuremberg, Germany on March 11-13. Altera, alongside several of its key industry partners, will demonstrate how its programmable solutions are pushing the boundaries of innovation for embedded and intelligent edge applications.

Altera's booth, located in Hall 5, Booth 343, in the NCC Ost Convention Centre, will feature the company's latest FPGA innovations and development tools. These programmable solutions are designed to deliver real-time compute, AI acceleration, and low-latency performance in applications like industrial IoT and smart manufacturing.

Innovative Technologies on Display

Visitors to the Altera booth will experience demonstrations showcasing the power of FPGAs in cutting-edge embedded applications, including:

High-performance 8K video vision processing powered by Agilex 7 FPGAs

Robot control with ROS 2 using Agilex 5 SoC FPGAs

A self-balancing robot with TinyML on Cyclone® V FPGAs and MAX® 10 FPGAs.

Altera CEO to Open Embedded World 2025 with Keynote Address

Sandra Rivera, Altera CEO, will deliver the event's opening keynote on March 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM CET. In her keynote, Sandra will focus on the growth of the intelligent edge, and how FPGAs are being used to deliver flexible AI at the edge, addressing the edge's unique security, low latency, power efficiency and cost requirements.

For more information about Altera's presence, visit: Altera at Embedded World.

About Altera

Altera is a leading supplier of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and succeed in their markets. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unmatched performance in applications spanning data centers, communications, industrial, automotive, and more. For more information, visit www.altera.com

