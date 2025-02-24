KSrelief Pledges USD 500 Million to Global Polio Eradication Effort, Marking Historic Push for Child Health

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move towards global health security, a monumental financial support initiative for the worldwide polio eradication strategy was announced today at the opening session of the 4th International Riyadh Humanitarian Forum. This unprecedented collaboration between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO) marks a significant step forward in the fight against polio.

The initiative, with a substantial pledge of USD 500 million from KSrelief, combines two major projects aimed at eradicating polio in high-risk countries and strengthening healthcare systems globally. The first project, in partnership with WHO, allocates USD 300 million to support a range of preventive and therapeutic activities in targeted regions, with a particular focus on Pakistan and Afghanistan. The second project, implemented in collaboration with UNICEF, dedicates USD 200 million to combat the epidemic among children in multiple countries.

The WHO partnership, with its USD 300 million investment, focuses on Pakistan and Afghanistan while strengthening national programs in countries nearing polio eradication, and will provide essential supplies and preventive programs to these high-risk areas. Complementing this effort, the UNICEF collaboration, backed by a USD 200 million budget, will support supply chains, including vaccine purchases and cold storage systems; it will also bolster primary healthcare centers and vaccination campaigns, and will implement community outreach and health education initiatives.

This comprehensive approach aims to not only eliminate the poliovirus in endemic areas but to also fortify global health security by enhancing healthcare systems in affected nations. The initiative will support a wide range of activities, from supplying vaccines and medical equipment to organizing vaccination campaigns and community awareness programs.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, stated, "This pledge from Saudi Arabia will enhance the innovation and collaboration needed to eradicate polio. Together with our partners, we aim not only to end polio but also to strengthen health systems in these countries, paving the way for a healthier future for generations to come."

The announcement of this initiative at the 4th International Riyadh Humanitarian Forum underscores the global community's dedication to eradicating polio and improving health outcomes worldwide. As implementation begins, millions of children in high-risk areas will benefit from increased access to vaccines and improved healthcare services.

This landmark collaboration between KSrelief and international organizations, backed by substantial financial support, brings renewed hope in the global fight against polio, and stands as a testament to the power of united efforts in addressing critical health challenges, paving the way for a healthier, polio-free future for generations to come.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional, and international organizations.

Follow Us:

Twitter: @KSRelief_EN | Instagram: @KSRELIEF | LinkedIn: ksrelief | Website: www.ksrelief.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626238/KSrelief_RIHF2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626239/KSrelief_RIHF2025_pledge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626237/Default_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ksrelief-pledges-usd-500-million-to-global-polio-eradication-effort-marking-historic-push-for-child-health-302383571.html