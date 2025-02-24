BNK Invest, Inc.: Useful Investor Tools Highlighted

Below are selected examples of websites that provide free useful investor tools…

"We at BNK Invest feel pride at having provided well-received financial research websites to the public for decades. Each site brings utility to people targeting their own particular investor focus," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Below are selected examples of websites that provide free useful investor tools."

Stock MACD - at www.StockMACD.com - covers a popular Technical Analysis indicator by comparing short term moving averages against a long term moving averages, to can see how they converge or diverge (hence the term Moving Average Convergence Divergence or "MACD" for short). Specifically, we zero in on the MACD indicator comparing the 50 day moving average against the 200 day moving average for U.S. stocks of interest.

Top Dividends - at www.TopDividends.com - is the home of the "Top Dividend Stock of the Day" feature, profiling a different top dividend stock each day. The site also features a collection of resources for investors researching top dividend stocks, such as the top dividend stocks year-to-date, an overall top 10 list, and a curated selection of other toplists sure to interest dividend-focused investors.

Preferred Stock Channel - at www.PreferredStockChannel.com - is a stock research website aimed at financial advisors and retail investors trying to maximize the opportunities in preferred stocks. The site features pages profiling each preferred stock, as well as a screener to help investors find preferred stocks. Each week Preferred Stock Channel sends a newsletter containing the week's preferred stock offerings, and highlighting the week's highest yielding preferred stocks overall and by category, including premium/discount to liquidation preference.

Past Earnings - at www.PastEarnings.com - is a guide to studying the past earnings of public companies. Past earnings are critical for investors to study, because to understand where a company is going, one must first know where it came from. And the most powerful insights into that question that we as investors have, is an examination of a company's earnings. The aim of the Past Earnings website is to make it simple for investors to research past earnings dates and results, complete with past earnings per share charts and past revenue charts.

About BNK Invest, Inc

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc. BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information: info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire