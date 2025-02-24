Metallicus: Bay Federal Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Metallicus, a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions, announced Bay Federal Credit Union's participation in its Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program. This initiative allows Bay Federal to explore blockchain technology as a complement to traditional finance, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and security while ensuring that its members benefit from advancements in financial technology.

"Bay Federal Credit Union's enrollment in our Banking Innovation Program is a key step in incubating blockchain and banking solutions alongside an expanding network of credit unions, CUSOs, and fintechs," expressed Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "As institutions advance through the program and deploy use cases, they connect to The Digital Banking Network, reducing transaction costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing greater services for their members."

"At Bay Federal, we are committed to innovating for the benefit of our members' financial well-being. Partnering with Metallicus allows us to explore blockchain solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and accessibility, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving digital banking landscape," said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal Credit Union.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program helps institutions research opportunities and implement customized blockchain solutions that align with regulatory standards such as BSA Compliance while addressing specific operational needs. By exploring use cases such as Stablecoins, Cryptocurrency, Digital Identity, SSO, Private Subnets, and Tokenization of Assets, the program equips institutions with tools to improve security, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and enhance member services.

The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), Metallicus's open-source blockchain banking protocol, enables credit unions and banks to deploy private subnets while maintaining bridgeless interoperability with other institutions on the network. This infrastructure supports instant global payments, digital identity management, and secure access to decentralized financial products, helping financial institutions provide more seamless and secure services.

Financial institutions interested in participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com .

About Metallicus:

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our CUSO division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services.

About Bay Federal Credit Union:

Bay Federal Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves over 88,000 members and 2,700 local businesses and non-profit organizations throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. With more than $1.6 billion in assets, Bay Federal is the largest member-owned financial institution in the region. The organization has been proudly serving its members and the community since 1957. Bay Federal is a certified Community Development Financial Institution, with a primary mission of promoting community development alongside their financial activities. Bay Federal has an award-winning employee volunteer program.

