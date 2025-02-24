Parallel Advisors Partners with Scottsdale-Based Montlake Financial

Parallel Advisors, LLC a premier independent wealth management firm, today announced its partnership with Montlake Financial Services, LLC. Jon A. Munson, CPA, PFS, Principal with Montlake Financial Services, LLC joins as a member of the Parallel Advisors team. The partnership will strengthen Parallel's existing presence in the Scottsdale area and offer Montlake Financial's clients access to additional services.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Montlake Financial, and to welcome Jon to Parallel Advisors," said CEO, C.J. Rendic. "Jon is a seasoned financial advisor with a fantastic track record of delivering technical expertise to his clients. He has spent years focusing on helping clients achieve their financial goals, and we are happy to strengthen our roster of gifted financial advisors."

For over 20 years, Munson has guided clients on investment, tax, and other financial matters, helping them establish financial security. Before launching Montlake Financial in 2014, Jon held CFO positions in the golf industry and real estate development. An avid golfer, he declares he has never played a golf course he didn't enjoy and feels a distinct camaraderie with fellow golfers. Jon likes spending time with his wife, Corinna, and their two adult children when not serving clients or driving his golf ball down the fairway.

About Parallel Advisors

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco and with offices in Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Durango, Durham, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Reno, and Scottsdale, Parallel provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors manages $9 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management.

