Akeana appoints IPro as its Sales Representative in Israel

Akeana Inc., the leader in High-Performance RISC-V Processor IP, and IPro Silicon IP, a sales outsourcing provider in Israel, are proud to announce that IPro has been appointed as Akeana's representative to provide RISC-V IP solutions for System-on-Chip designs to the chip design community in Israel.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeana was founded with the goal of delivering the highest performance and highly configurable IP to the RISC-V ecosystem. The team is leveraging its vast experience to bring best-in-class CPU and Compute Subsystem IP to the market.

Akeana licenses a complete suite of RISC-V Core IP - including microcontrollers, Big-Little application cores, high performance data center cores, as well as multi-threaded cores for networking and other high throughput applications. The highly configurable design methodology allows Akeana to provide cores and compute subsystems optimized for the computation and bandwidth requirements for specific vertical markets and applications.

Akeana enables a server class feature set, with top-of-the-line security, RAS, telemetry, and power management. Its advanced processor designs offer In-order, Out-of-Order, and Multi-threading microarchitecture options.

Amit Nanda, Vice President of Strategy, Solutions and Partnerships at Akeana says: "Akeana is expanding its business worldwide, and Israel is a natural expansion target for our products, given its world-renowned innovative culture and vibrant fabless semiconductor design activity. IPro is built upon Mauro's extensive Compute IP experience. Considering IPro's unique position as a pure IP rep company which aligns well with Akeana's own pure IP business model, in addition to its successful past activity in processor IP Sales, we decided that IPro would be the ideal partner to expand into the Israeli market."

Mauro Diamant, General Manager at IPro, says: "The Israeli SoC Community is eager for high-performance, flexible and configurable RISC-V processing solutions. The combination of a wealth of competitive features with the strong commitment of Akeana to its customers-base makes Akeana the ideal RISC-V processors IP provider for our local fabless companies. I am thrilled to have been selected by Akeana to conduct its business in Israel and foresee a great acceptance of its products by our chip design community in Israel."

About Akeana:

Akeana is a driving force of change in semiconductor IP innovation and performance, on a mission to deliver world-class RISC-V-based compute and accelerator IP solutions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, this venture-funded startup is dedicated to empowering customers with highly configurable technology and equitable licensing options, moving beyond the limitations of today's legacy vendors and architectures.

With an experienced team of engineers, Akeana is at the forefront of easy-to-optimize semiconductor IP. Its growing patent portfolio reflects a commitment to meet the industry's ever-evolving needs and challenges. Supported by renowned investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, and Fidelity Ventures, Akeana is redefining what's possible in microcontrollers, mobile computing, automotive, data centers, and cloud computing.

About IPro:

IPro licenses Silicon IP to the Israeli Chip Design Community, from selected IP companies world-wide. We deliver key functionality for your design through best-in-class IP partnerships and first-class support.

Operating at the same high standards of support and commitment that you have learned to trust along years of partnership, IPro continues a long tradition of engaged support and information exchange. We inform you, learn your needs, and provide IP solutions for your SoC design challenges, enabling you to reach the market with world-class IP products - fast!

