GTT strengthens its leadership team with the creation of a Group Transformation division and the appointment of a new Group Innovation VP



Paris, 24 February 2025 - GTT announces the creation of a Group Transformation division, entrusted to Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, as well as the appointment of Thierry Valot as Group Innovation Vice-President (VP). Both are members of GTT's Executive Committee.

As Group Transformation VP, Jean-Baptiste Boutillier will be responsible for leading the Group's key transformation projects, optimising processes and working methods, and enhancing cross-functional collaboration between departments.

As Group Innovation VP, Thierry Valot will ensure that technological developments align with market needs and that GTT stays at the cutting edge of technological innovation, thereby contributing to the Group's growth.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GTT, stated: "With the creation of a Transformation division and the appointment of Thierry Valot as Group Innovation VP, we are further strengthening our organisation to support GTT's evolution. These initiatives reflect our commitment to combining transformation and innovation to anticipate the challenges of our industry and reinforce our technological leadership. with their expertise and complementarity skills, Jean-Baptiste Boutillier and Thierry Valot will actively contribute to implementing our strategy and accelerating the Group's development."

Biographies

Jean-Baptiste Boutillier joined GTT in January 2021 as Innovation VP, after 17 years of experience in maritime transport and shipbuilding. As Group Innovation VP, he notably led the development of new LNG carrier concepts and supply chain strategies to support the expansion of LNG carrier construction capacity. An engineer by training (École Polytechnique, ENSTA), he began his career at CMA CGM, where he oversaw the Newbuilds, R&D, and Retrofit teams at CMA Ships. He supervised the construction and delivery of over 130 container ships, including Dual-Fuel vessels equipped with GTT LNG tanks.

Thierry Valot joins GTT with more than 25 years of experience in management and technological innovation. A graduate of École des Ponts ParisTech, he spent most of his career at the Fives Group, where he held several leadership positions. He notably led Fives' glass business before being responsible for innovation and the Group's Digital division between 2019 and 2025.

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

