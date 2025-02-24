Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2025 18:38 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Kings Team Up With Blue Shield of California To Empower Youth in Long Beach, CA

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2025 / Eighty-five third graders at Hudson Elementary School in Long Beach, CA, received a major surprise on Feb. 11, 2025, when they each were given a brand-new bicycle from AEG's LA Kings.

The bike donation was done in collaboration with Blue Shield of California and the Bikes for Kids Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that empowers high-risk third grade children in poverty by asking the students to read Dream Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. Never Give Up!, and then write an essay about how the terms apply to themselves.

To support the bike giveaway, the LA Kings Ice Crew and staff volunteers assembled the bikes and alumni Daryl Evans, and mascot Bailey hosted a school assembly, where students were joyfully surprised to learn that every one of them would receive a bike. In addition, the students enjoyed a ball hockey activation supported by the LA Kings Hockey Development Team.

The event was part of the hockey franchises G.O.A.L.S. initiative, an umbrella program that encompasses all LA Kings and Blue Shield of California-sponsored character building and wellness activities.

"The G.O.A.L.S. program is all about equipping young people with the skills and tools they will need throughout their lives," said Gabe Gilbard, Manager of Community Relations, LA Kings. "We're not just promoting a healthy, active lifestyle with the bike donation, we're also empowering these kids to dream big and believe in their own potential."

Through their G.O.A.L.S. partnership, the LA Kings and Blue Shield of California demonstrated their commitment to community enrichment, youth empowerment, and the importance of dreaming big while working hard to achieve success. To learn more about the program, click here.

Eighty-five third graders at Hudson Elementary School in Long Beach, CA, received a brand-new bicycle from AEG's LA Kings.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.