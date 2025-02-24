Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - GOLDENMATE, a global pioneer in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology, successfully demonstrated its industry-leading energy solutions at CES 2025 through a strategic collaboration with cross-border e-commerce expert, GOTVOOM. The partnership culminated in a dedicated buyer-media salon that generated significant engagement, with over 85% of attending procurement specialists initiating follow-up discussions, signaling strong market interest.

Core Innovations for North American Demands

GOLDENMATE showcased two flagship product lines engineered to meet the diverse needs of the North American market: GOLDENMATE LiFePO4 UPS Series





1000VA/600W Model: Perfect for home offices and small-scale applications, providing reliable backup power for essential devices during outages. 1000VA/800W Model: Ideal for small to medium-sized businesses, offering enhanced power support for critical equipment. 1500VA/1000W Model: Designed for medium-sized businesses, ensuring uninterrupted power for servers, medical devices, and other high-priority systems. 1500VA/1200W Model: Tailored for more demanding commercial environments, supporting a wider range of equipment with higher power requirements. 2000VA/1600W Model: Built for industrial and large-scale commercial use, delivering robust power backup for high-demand applications. Key Features: Medical-grade UL 9540A certification for critical applications. Predictive battery health monitoring via 3.5" LCD interface. 99.9% round-trip efficiency and 10+ years lifespan with no need to replace the battery.

GOLDENMATE Orion 1000 LiFePO4 Battery





1,280Wh capacity with IP67 waterproof rating for outdoor resilience. Smart load management supporting up to 12 devices simultaneously. Smart Bluetooth-enabled GoldenMate App & LCD display for real-time monitoring and control. 10+ years lifespan, EV Grade-A LiFePO4 cells, and 5,000+ cycles. Advanced Communication Ports: Equipped with flexible data transmission solutions, including Bluetooth, CAN, and RS485 ports, enabling seamless integration with a wide range of devices and systems. Supports real-time monitoring and control via Bluetooth and mobile apps, enhancing user convenience and operational efficiency. Capable of supporting up to 16 batteries in series for expanded capacity.

Market Validation

Preliminary feedback from 13 attending buyers indicated: 76% expressed interest in distribution partnerships.

Top-rated features: Safety protocols (9.2/10) and modular design (8.9/10).

69% highlighted emergency preparedness applications as a key differentiator.

Strategic Outreach

GOTVOOM's deep expertise in cross-border e-commerce and its U.S. offline team strengthened the connection between GOLDENMATE and buyers, paving the way for long-term partnerships. GOTVOOM's integrated approach included: Pre-event media briefings with technical deep-dives.

Hands-on product demonstrations for industry analysts.

Post-show lead nurturing through dedicated account managers.

Sustainable Vision

"Through our 2025 Clean Energy Roadmap, we're committed to delivering solutions that reduce carbon footprint without compromising performance," stated Dr. Emily Zhou, GOLDENMATE's Chief Technology Officer. "The Orion 1000's 5,000+ cycle life exemplifies this philosophy."



Forward-Looking Statements

With 12 U.S. retail partnerships currently under negotiation, GOLDENMATE anticipates formal market entry announcements in Q2 2025.

About GOLDENMATE

GOLDENMATE specializes in high-efficiency LiFePO4 energy storage solutions, serving residential, commercial, and industrial sectors globally. Learn more:

https://goldenmateenergy.com/products/goldenmate-12-8v-100ah-1280wh-lifepo-battery

https://goldenmateenergy.com/products/ups-1000va-800w-surge-protector-battery-power-backup

