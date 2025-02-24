TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
|112.81
|GG00B90J5Z95
|21th February 2025
Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 21th February 2025
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 24thFebruary 2025
