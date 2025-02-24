The London Stock Exchange continues to demonstrate its dynamic market presence through significant capital market transactions. A notable gold exploration company successfully raised approximately £1.88 million through a new ordinary share issuance, priced at 7.0 pence per share, reflecting a 15% discount to the previous closing price. The company aims to secure an additional £868,910 through supplementary share placements. In another significant development, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Plc has issued 50,000 ordinary shares at 591.50 pence per share under its block listing facility, bringing its total issued share capital to 516,577,308 ordinary shares.

Ownership Changes and Dividend Announcements

Market activity has been further characterized by substantial shifts in major shareholdings, with one diversified mining and energy company reporting a decrease in voting rights from 11.59% to 8.18%. Additionally, SSgA SPDR ETFs Europe I PLC has announced an interim dividend of 0.0351 GBP per share for its MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF, scheduled for payment on March 11, 2025, with an ex-date of March 3 and a record date of March 4, 2025.

