DJ Freelance.com: Revenues 2024: EUR1,049.7m (+22%)

Freelance.com Freelance.com: Revenues 2024: EUR1,049.7m (+22%) 24-Feb-2025 / 18:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - 24 February 2025 4th quarter 2024 revenue: EUR290.0m (+21%) Full year 2024 revenue: EUR1,049.7m (+22%) Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), a leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, publishes consolidated results for the 4th quarter of 2024 (period from 1 October to 31 December 2024). Revenues 2024 2023 Change (unaudited consolidated data, in EURm) consolidated consolidated 9-month revenue 759.7 618.0 +23% 4th quarter revenue 290.0 239.8 +21% Full year revenue 1,049.7 857.7 +22%

In the 4th quarter, the group's revenue amounted to EUR290.0m, a 21% year-on-year growth (+0% organically).

-- In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR217.5m in the 4th quarter, up 27% comparedwith the 4th quarter of 2023 (-1% organic growth).

-- Internationally, Freelance.com generated revenue of EUR72.5m in the 4th quarter, up 5% compared with the 4th quarter of 2023 (+5% organically).

Consolidated revenue for the full year of 2024 amounted to EUR1,049.7m, up 22% from 2023 (+1% organically).

-- French activities grew 33%, reaching EUR773.6m (+1% organically).

-- International activities increased by 1%, reaching EUR276.1m (-1% organically).

Including Prium Group's business volumes over 12 months, pro forma sales for 2024 amount to EUR1,090.3m.

Further slowdown in French business and continued stabilization of the international division

Freelance.com reached its objective of slightly positive organic growth for the year (+1%).

The French segment (+1% in 2024) suffered from the performance of the wage portage business, particularly in the 4th quarter of 2024. The macroeconomic context continues to weigh on the dynamism of the self-employed market. The integration of the Prium Group had a temporary negative impact on organic growth in Q4 2024, pending the realization of budgeted synergies. By contrast, intermediation activities maintained single-digit growth throughout the year, despite tensions in the IT services provider market.

The international scope (-1% in 2024) confirmed its stabilization in Q4, with two consecutive quarters of positive organic growth.

2025 outlook

In the absence of geopolitical stabilization and visibility on the macroeconomic recovery, and despite encouraging signals from our intermediation business in France and our wage portage business in Switzerland, we remain cautious regarding the outlook for organic growth in 2025.

Upcoming events

-- Full-year 2024 results: 21 April 2025.

-- 1st quarter 2025 revenues: 19 May 2025.

-- Annual General Meeting: 13 June 2025.

About Freelance.com

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labor market, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with their external talents. The group offers a full range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 19,000 services in 2024. With 380 employees and a proforma turnover of 1,090.3 million euros in 2024, a presence in France and internationally (Switzerland, Belgium, Morocco, England, Germany), Freelance.com is a reference player in the "Future of Work", recognized as one of the "Growth Champions" for 2023 and 2024 by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares composing the share capital: 56 535 254 Additional information on: https://www.freelance.com

Groupe Freelance.com Groupe Freelance.com Tristan DE VILLEMEUR Florent BRIANT Head Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel. +33 6 70 35 46 49 Tel. +33 6 95 84 14 18 tdevillemeur@freelance.com fbriant@freelance.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP Freelance Q424_ENG (VDEF)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Freelance.com 1, parvis de La Défense 92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX France Phone: 0614455821 E-mail: fcanetti@freelance.com Internet: www.freelance.com ISIN: FR0004187367 Euronext Ticker: ALFRE AMF Category: Inside information / Information on annual revenues EQS News ID: 2090721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2090721 24-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2090721&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2025 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)