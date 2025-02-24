Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys: Attorney Jason G. Miller's MSBA Board of Governors Nomination

Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys is pleased to announce that Attorney Jason G. Miller , a valued member of our Maryland criminal defense team, has received and accepted a prestigious honor-a nomination by the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) to serve on the MSBA Board of Governors for the 2025-2027 term.

Attorney Miller's nomination to the MSBA Board of Governors reflects his dedication to Maryland's legal community. We are confident that his involvement in the MSBA will contribute to shaping the association's future and further supporting its mission to advance legal professionals and uphold the integrity of the profession. Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys is proud to support Jason in this important leadership role.

Overview of the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA)

The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) serves as the cornerstone of Maryland's legal community, representing over 20,000 attorneys and acting as the leading voice for the profession. MSBA's diverse membership includes not only lawyers but also judges, paralegals, law firm administrators, law students, pro bono organizations, legal nonprofits, and others from all career stages and legal specialties.

Since its founding in 1897, the MSBA has fostered courageous and collaborative leaders within Maryland's legal community and beyond. It provides members with valuable resources-knowledge, training, and a strong peer network - to enhance their professional growth and leadership potential.

What is the MSBA Board of Governors?

The MSBA Board of Governors helps to make the strategic decisions that guide the MSBA toward achieving its mission. They are tasked with making sure the MSBA membership experience is rewarding and valuable. Member responsibilities include:

Liaison Duties: Board members connect with Section/Committee Chairs, attend meetings and events, and report key updates and concerns to the Board.

Member Engagement: BOG representatives update members on initiatives, encourage renewals, and recruit non-member legal professionals to the MSBA.

Financial Oversight: The Board reviews, adjusts, and approves the budget while monitoring financial reports and long-term projections.

Policy Direction: The Board sets strategic priorities, establishes policies, and tracks initiatives to ensure the MSBA's long-term success.

About Attorney Jason G. Miller

Attorney Jason G. Miller has 15+ years of criminal law experience. A former Anne Arundel County prosecutor, he has handled cases from DUIs to homicides. He's a certified instructor in DWI detection, field sobriety tests, and constitutional law, with expertise in arson cases due to his fire and safety engineering background.

