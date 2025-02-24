Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Investor Call - March, 18, 2025

The portfolio management team of the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSE:INFL) will host a webinar at 10am Eastern Time, on March 18th, 2025. INFL was launched in January 2021 and currently has approximately $1.1B in assets. The Fund provides differentiated exposure to real-asset equities, focusing on attractively priced, high-quality, capital-light businesses. These companies offer unique return potential under various inflation, interest rate and growth regimes. The Fund's 2024 Annual Letter provides an in-depth discussions about the positioning of the Fund, the current investment landscape and the outlook for the year(s) ahead.

INFL is an active equity strategy that is based on decades of proprietary research from Horizon Kinetics. The Fund offers unique diversification from conventional exposures, and can benefit asset allocations through various use cases: Why INFL? A Complementary Full-Cycle Real Asset Strategy

Event Details:

In order to attend the webinar, please click on the link below to register. The event can be accessed both online and by phone. By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with login access information and a calendar invite. Individuals attending the webinar online will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation. The webinar will be available for replay following the meeting.

Date: March 18, 2025 at 10am EST

Online webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (914) 614-3221 Access Code: 403-910-198

James Davolos, co-portfolio manager of INFL and research analyst, will share market observations, portfolio positioning and outlook. Mr. Davolos is a portfolio manager and research analyst at Horizon Kinetics and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager for the Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL), as well as several private funds and institutional separate accounts. Mr. Davolos has 20 years of investment experience.

For further information on the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF please visit the Fund's website at https://horizonkinetics.com/products/etf/infl/ or contact INFL@horizonkinetics.com.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics LLC is the parent holding company of one SEC-registered investment advisory subsidiary: Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, and two limited purpose broker dealers: Kinetics Funds Distributor, LLC and KBD Securities, LLC, which are SEC-registered and members of FINRA. Horizon Kinetics LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of an OTCM listed parent company, Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (Ticker: HKHC).

Horizon Kinetics is an owner-operated investment boutique that adheres to a research-driven, long-term, contrarian, fundamental value investment philosophy that the founders established more than 30 years ago at Bankers Trust Company. Horizon Kinetics has over 70 employees and has primary offices in New York City and White Plains, New York. For more information about Horizon Kinetics, visit www.horizonkinetics.com

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus and summary prospectus by contacting 646-495-7333. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund's investments in securities linked to real assets involve significant risks, including financial, operating, and competitive risks. Investments in securities linked to real assets expose the Fund to potentially adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located. The Fund may invest in the securities of smaller and mid-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The fund is actively managed and may be affected by the investment adviser's security selections. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside").

