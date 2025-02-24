Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - As Gen Z emerges as a dominant force in the insurance market, understanding their unique needs and preferences is critical for industry success. To address this evolving landscape, Reuters Events will host a timely webinar, "Gen Z & Insurance: The New Rules of Relevance", on March 4th at 11 AM ET.





This informative session will provide insurance professionals with actionable strategies for attracting, engaging, and retaining Gen Z customers. Attendees will gain insights into:

Decoding Gen Z's Insurance Expectations: Understand the unique values, preferences, and digital habits of Gen Z and how they differ from previous generations through real-world case studies.

Crafting a Compelling Value Proposition: Learn how to develop insurance offerings and messaging that resonate with Gen Z's priorities, including personalized experiences, digital-first interactions, and alignment with their values.

Building Long-Term Loyalty in a Digital World: Discover strategies to effectively engage the next gen through digital channels, create seamless customer journeys, and foster lasting relationships that translate into long-term loyalty and advocacy.

The webinar will feature insights from a panel of industry leaders:

Tony Chimera, Chief Talent Officer , Westfield Specialty

Sharon Scanlon, SVP, Group Protection Product, Workplace Solutions Marketing & Customer Experience , Lincoln Financial Group

Adam Fischer, Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Clearcover

The session will be moderated by Sabine VanderLinden, Co-Founder and CEO of Alchemy Crew.

Registrations for the webinar are open now, secure your spot. Unable to attend the live session? Recordings will be sent to all registrants, post webinar.

