Workiva: Value Creation Under Pressure: Insights From Global Executives

It's another crossover episode and this week, Mandi McReynolds, along with co-hosts Steve, Andie, and Alyssa, discuss the latest findings from Workiva's Executive Benchmark survey that explores the intersection of finance and sustainability amidst global political complexities. Highlighting the importance of integrated reporting, they address the impact of European legislation, ISSB standards, and U.S. state-level regulations. The conversation delves into the strategic value creation of sustainability reporting and offers practical advice for engaging with the C-suite.?

Read the 2025 Executive Benchmark on Integrated Reporting.

