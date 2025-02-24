Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2025 19:50 Uhr
Workiva: Value Creation Under Pressure: Insights From Global Executives

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2025 / It's another crossover episode and this week, Mandi McReynolds, along with co-hosts Steve, Andie, and Alyssa, discuss the latest findings from Workiva's Executive Benchmark survey that explores the intersection of finance and sustainability amidst global political complexities. Highlighting the importance of integrated reporting, they address the impact of European legislation, ISSB standards, and U.S. state-level regulations. The conversation delves into the strategic value creation of sustainability reporting and offers practical advice for engaging with the C-suite.?

Read the 2025 Executive Benchmark on Integrated Reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
