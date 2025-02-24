DON'T NOD Reveals The Lonesome Guild, by Tiny Bull Studios at the ID@Xbox IGN FanFest

Watch the reveal trailer of this top-down single-player Action-RPG now

Paris, February 24, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, is pleased to reveal The Lonesome Guild at ID@Xbox IGN FanFest. The Lonesome Guild is a top-down single-player Action-RPG all about friendship and connection, developed by Turin-based Tiny Bull Studios and published by DON'T NOD.

The game is slated to release in Fall 2025 on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Watch the reveal trailer here: https://youtu.be/dQWc-2nEqNE

In The Lonesome Guild, a single-player action-RPG, you play as Ghost, a spirit with no memories, in a world consumed by loneliness. As a creeping mist spreads, corrupting all in its path, you must gather a ragtag party of six misfits, each with unique abilities, stories, and struggles. Seamlessly switch between them in breathtaking battles and captivating explorations, forging strong bonds that unlock powerful combos and heartfelt moments by the campfire. With dynamic combat, puzzle-solving, and a world brimming with secrets, The Lonesome Guild is a tale of friendship, hope, and the strength found in togetherness.

"From the beginning, The Lonesome Guild has been a story about connection. We want to create an ARPG that stands out, where relationships aren't just a part of the story, but a key component woven into the gameplay itself. We can't wait to share more details about the world of Etere and its colorful characters." says Simone Pellegrini, Producer at Tiny Bull Studios.

The Lonesome Guild will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in Fall 2025. To be the first to hear news and updates on the game, follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram. Follow Tiny Bull Studios on X and Instagram.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr



About Tiny Bull Studios

Tiny Bull Studios is an independent Italian game developer based in Turin, crafting unique and immersive experiences across various genres. Known for its innovative approach to storytelling and gameplay, the studio explores deep narratives and distinctive aesthetics with projects such as Blind and the Omen Exitio saga. Tiny Bull Studios has collaborated with leading publishers and institutions, securing Creative Europe funding twice to support its creative vision.

