Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Greenleaf Book Group is proud to that Outmarket the Competition: Advanced Marketing Tactics to Drive Growth and Profitability (Fast Company Press, Feb. 18, 2025, $27.95) by entrepreneur and marketing expert Nick Doyle, has reached #1 Bestseller status in multiple categories. This important guidebook to beating sales plateaus and outperforming competitors is necessary for any entrepreneur or SMB company wanting to hit their sales goals for 2025.

"Doyle's expertise is evident on every page of his book-that expertise is underscored by graphs, charts, and a large amount of research."

-Kirkus Reviews

Packed with advanced tactics, this book highlights Doyle's "Five-Tactic Marketing Framework," which unifies brand marketing and performance marketing, the Lifetime Value Framework, deep customer understanding, integrated campaigns, and AI technologies. Doyle demonstrates that these tools are effective when deployed in isolation but really excel when deployed simultaneously.

"Outmarket the Competition is a must-read for marketers, blending innovative AI practices with core strategies like brand and performance marketing, multi-channel approaches, and actionable tactics-all presented with clarity and authority."

-Readers' Favorite

Pick up your copy of Outmarket the Competition and stay updated on Nick's endeavors by visiting www.nickdoyle.com.

Outmarket the Competition is available for purchase anywhere books are sold

ABOUT NICK DOYLE

NICK DOYLE is a successful entrepreneur with proven performance in building e-commerce-based brands. His career began at IBM Global Services in Hong Kong, where he consulted on web analytics and e-commerce for global brands like Ralph Lauren and Cathay Pacific. That work led him to Direct to Policyholder, an e-commerce technology and marketing firm with more than twenty discrete brands, where he served as Managing Director of Marketing and E-commerce, then COO, before assuming the CEO role. The successful acquisition of Direct to Policyholder led to his most recent role as Area President for Arthur J. Gallagher, a Fortune 300 company and one of the largest insurance brokers worldwide.

Throughout his career, Doyle has profitably acquired over a million unique customers. Doyle has formally studied AI and machine learning at Google, Maven, and Singularity University. He is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization, as well as various angel investing groups.

When not thinking about e-commerce, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Kristin, and young son, Theodore.

More about Greenleaf Book Group

Greenleaf Book Group is an independent publisher and distributor located in Austin, Texas, dedicated to empowering authors. Greenleaf's hybrid publishing model is uniquely positioned to offer the benefits of both traditional publishing and self-publishing. To learn more about Greenleaf, visit www.greenleafbookgroup.com.

