SDI Partners Basic Partner strategy ranked #1 by BarclayHedge for the Year 2024 in the Option Strategies Sector

BarclayHedge offers performance rankings on 38 hedge fund categories, including Fund of Funds. The rankings are accessible on their website.

The basic partner strategy of SDI Partners, an AI-integrated investment manager, was last week announced by BarclayHedge as the top-performing fund in its options strategies category.

"We are honoured to be recognized for the exceptional performance our Basic Partner Fund has achieved. The basic partner fund inception date was January 2024 and is not benchmarked against a specific market index, as its goal is to generate positive returns regardless of market conditions. Over the past year however, the fund has generated a 109.84% return compared to 23% in the S&P 500 during the same period. We hope to consistently perform in the top quartile of managers year over year, which should distinguish us in the field. It's incredibly fulfilling to be acknowledged for our performance by industry analysts." Said managing partner David Rosenberg. "This past year has been one of remarkable growth for SDI Partners. We expanded our team, bolstered our compliance, and consistently outperformed. Most notably, we more than doubled our AUM. This recognition is a testament to our strategy, our expertise, and the results we deliver. Thank you to the BarclayHedge Awards team for this honor."

BarclayHedge, a leader in alternative investment data for more than 30 years, has been the benchmark for alternative investment data and indices. They offer comprehensive, accurate, and powerful data on 38 different fund categories spanning the globe.

About SDI Partners

SDI Partners is a London-based investment management firm founded by experienced technologists and investment management experts. While the firm officially began offering services to individual investors in January 2024, its operations date back to mid-2022, when it was established as a boutique investment management house. SDI Partners provides global investors with access to its AI-integrated quantitative investment strategies.

Unlike many other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor-friendly philosophy and fee structure-with no management fee, and a performance fee only charged on returns.

To get more information, visit https://sdi.partners/ .

