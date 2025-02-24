Little Kitchen Academy Ltd: NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets Point Guard Russell Westbrook Teams Up with Little Kitchen Academy for an Exclusive Mix and Mingle to Benefit Underserved Colorado Kids and Teens

HopeKids Colorado is benefiting From the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund in Proud Partnership with Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation

Denver Nuggets fans, Little Kitchen Academy families and HopeKids supporters came together for an unforgettable evening at Little Kitchen Academy located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood in Denver, to mix and mingle with NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook and make a real impact.

Westbrook joined forces with Little Kitchen Academy, the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children and teens, to expand the Changing Lives from Scratch Fund (CLFSF) into Denver. The CLFSF provides grants to children and teens from underserved communities across the United States and Canada so they can experience the life-changing benefits of the Little Kitchen Academy curriculum.

The exclusive mix-and-mingle event, held in partnership with Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation, brought the community together to support HopeKids, raising critical funds to provide transformative cooking experiences for 100 children and teens facing life-threatening medical conditions.

"We're over the moon to partner with Russell Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation for this one-off event," said Brian Curin, Co-Founder and CEO of Little Kitchen Academy. "This was more than just raising funds - it was about giving back and building community with a leading entrepreneur, philanthropist and league MVP. We're excited to roll up our chef coat sleeves and continue changing lives from scratch right here in Denver."

Throughout the evening, guests heard firsthand from Westbrook, Little Kitchen Academy, and HopeKids about the fund's impact and the meaningful ways their contributions will support children in Colorado.

"For me, it's about creating opportunities for children and teens to grow and learn," said Westbrook. "This event allowed me to connect with Denver Nuggets fans and families while spotlighting the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund and Little Kitchen Academy's transformative programs. I'm all in."

Those interested in contributing to the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund can donate at www.littlekitchenacademy.com. Charitable organizations in local markets who are interested in collaborating with the Changing Lives from Scratch Fund can contact Little Kitchen Academy at funding@littlekitchenacademy.com

ABOUT LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY

Little Kitchen Academy is the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy where every child and teen can develop independence, confidence, and healthy eating habits empowering them to change their lives and those around them. It's about more than cooking; it's about making informed, healthy choices that contribute to a better society. With charitable partnerships including, the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund, Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted and strategic brand partners including, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, IKEA, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi,Lettuce Grow, PRISE Inc., Russell Westbrook and The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, Scrub Daddy, and Welcome Industries Little Kitchen Academy is dedicated to serving a brighter future. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship locations are in Vancouver BC, Denver, Los Angeles, Edmonton AB, and Toronto ON.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube

ABOUT THE CHANGING LIVES FROM SCRATCH FUND

We believe every child deserves access to a safe and empowering environment to develop practical life skills, confidence, independence and healthy eating habits. Changing Lives From Scratch Fund, in partnership with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation provides grants, scholarships and funding to children and teens from underserved communities so they may access LKA programs.

ABOUT THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION

Founded in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation aims to create pathways of empowerment for the underserved population. The foundation is committed to the perseverance of underserved communities by implementing structured educational opportunities, workforce development, and accessible mental health resources. With "Why Not?" being a personal ignition for Russell Westbrook, the foundation looks to instill this mindset in the youth while offering resources to set children and their communities up for continued success. For more information, please visit: https://whynotfoundation.org/

ABOUT HOPEKIDS

HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities, and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or another life-threatening medical condition. We surround these remarkable children and their families with the message that hope is a powerful medicine. With seven chapters and a virtual program, we proudly serve over 5,800 families, impacting the lives of nearly 30,000 individuals nationwide. To learn more about HopeKids or to donate, visit www.hopekids.org.

