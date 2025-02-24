Castle Automotive Group Refines Portfolio With New Acquisition and Strategic Sale

Castle Automotive Group, an industry leader in the Midwest and ranked among the Top 150 Dealer Groups nationwide, announces a significant portfolio refinement with the sale of its Ford dealership in Michigan City, Indiana, and the acquisition of Happy Hyundai of Oak Lawn. The Oak Lawn dealership will now be known as Castle Hyundai of Oak Lawn, staying true to its mission of delivering an exceptional automotive experience anchored in the group's renowned "Shop Easy, Drive Happy" philosophy.

Castle Automotive Group extends heartfelt thanks to Ford Motor Company and the Michigan City community for their enduring partnership and support. "Our long-standing relationship with Ford has been invaluable, and we look forward to continuing that collaboration," said Joe Castle, CEO of Castle Automotive Group. "The Michigan City community has been incredibly supportive, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have served them over the years."

The acquisition of Castle Hyundai of Oak Lawn further strengthens Castle Automotive Group's commitment to the greater Chicagoland area, advancing its mission to expand with a customer-first approach. This strategic move ensures the group continues to operate 18 dealership locations and represent 25 new car franchises across Illinois and Northwestern Indiana, solidifying its standing as a dominant regional leader in the automotive sector. With a clear focus on continued expansion, Castle Automotive Group is positioned to further broaden its footprint and enhance its presence in the market.

"We are excited to welcome Castle Hyundai of Oak Lawn into the Castle Automotive Group family," said Castle. "Our 'Shop Easy, Drive Happy' philosophy revolutionizes the car-buying process by making it simple and enjoyable, all while providing top-tier service to every customer. Expanding into Oak Lawn allows us to deliver that experience to more people and strengthen our ties to the community."

Castle Hyundai of Oak Lawn will offer the full range of Hyundai vehicles, from eco-friendly hybrids to reliable sedans and versatile SUVs, as well as a wide selection of pre-owned cars. The dealership will also provide expert service, comprehensive repair options, and customized financing solutions tailored to meet each customer's needs.

Castle Automotive Group's innovative approach to automotive retail continues to redefine the car-buying and ownership experience. The addition of Castle Hyundai of Oak Lawn underscores the group's unwavering commitment to expanding its reach while maintaining its reputation for excellence in both automotive sales and service.

Castle Automotive Group looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Oak Lawn community and delivering the unparalleled "Shop Easy, Drive Happy" experience to its customers.

About Castle Automotive Group

Founded in 1980, Castle Automotive Group is a dominant force in the Midwest automotive market, ranked among the top 150 dealer groups in the United States with annual sales exceeding 20,000 vehicles. Committed to providing exceptional service and a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience, Castle operates 18 locations and 25 franchises across Illinois and Northwestern Indiana. The group proudly represents an extensive portfolio of prestigious automotive brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Volkswagen, Subaru, and Mazda.

Guided by its "Shop Easy, Drive Happy" philosophy, Castle Automotive Group continues to prioritize customer satisfaction, offering a wide selection of vehicles and expert services tailored to meet every need. Whether you're purchasing a new car, exploring pre-owned options, or seeking expert maintenance, we're here to make your automotive journey effortless and enjoyable.

