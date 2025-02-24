Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875207 | ISIN: US8358981079 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SOTHEBYS Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2025 22:50 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

William Pitt Sotheby's Facilitates $4M Sale of Prime Stamford Medical Office Building

Finanznachrichten News

William Pitt Sotheby's a leading real estate firm in Connecticut, has successfully brokered the sale of the medical office building

William Pitt Sotheby's a leading real estate firm in Connecticut, has successfully brokered the sale of the medical office building located at 1290 Summer Street in Stamford for $4 million. This strategic transaction underscores the firm's expertise in navigating complex real estate residential and commercial deals and its commitment to enhancing the small business infrastructure in the region.

William Pitt Sotheby's Facilitates $4M Sale of Prime Stamford Medical Office Building

The 41,153-square-foot, five-story building, situated on a 0.80-acre lot encompassing 1290 Summer Street and 189 Franklin Street, is strategically located just one mile from both Stamford Hospital and Stamford Health Tully Center. The property offers ample on-site covered parking with 118 spaces, facilitating convenient access for medical professionals and patients alike. Its proximity to major highways, including I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, further enhances its appeal as a premier healthcare destination.

The sale presented unique challenges, notably the mid-transaction relocation & consolidation of a portion of Greenwich Hospital's administrative offices, which required adept management to ensure a seamless closing. The new owner, as of January 22, 2025, plans to transform the facility into a premier health destination, contributing to the advancement of medical services in Stamford.

Patricia Rattray, an award-winning Realtor with over 20 years of experience in Fairfield County, led the transaction. Her comprehensive understanding of the local market and commitment to client success were instrumental in closing this significant deal. As a member of the Stamford Board of Realtors, Patricia continues to demonstrate her dedication to facilitating transactions that positively impact the community.

For more information about Patricia Rattray and her services, please visit patriciarattrayrealestate.com.

Media Contact details:

Patricia Rattray
prattray@wpsir.com
203.570.2096
patriciarattrayrealestate.com

SOURCE: William Pitt Sotheby's



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.