William Pitt Sotheby's Facilitates $4M Sale of Prime Stamford Medical Office Building

William Pitt Sotheby's a leading real estate firm in Connecticut, has successfully brokered the sale of the medical office building located at 1290 Summer Street in Stamford for $4 million. This strategic transaction underscores the firm's expertise in navigating complex real estate residential and commercial deals and its commitment to enhancing the small business infrastructure in the region.

The 41,153-square-foot, five-story building, situated on a 0.80-acre lot encompassing 1290 Summer Street and 189 Franklin Street, is strategically located just one mile from both Stamford Hospital and Stamford Health Tully Center. The property offers ample on-site covered parking with 118 spaces, facilitating convenient access for medical professionals and patients alike. Its proximity to major highways, including I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, further enhances its appeal as a premier healthcare destination.

The sale presented unique challenges, notably the mid-transaction relocation & consolidation of a portion of Greenwich Hospital's administrative offices, which required adept management to ensure a seamless closing. The new owner, as of January 22, 2025, plans to transform the facility into a premier health destination, contributing to the advancement of medical services in Stamford.

Patricia Rattray, an award-winning Realtor with over 20 years of experience in Fairfield County, led the transaction. Her comprehensive understanding of the local market and commitment to client success were instrumental in closing this significant deal. As a member of the Stamford Board of Realtors, Patricia continues to demonstrate her dedication to facilitating transactions that positively impact the community.

