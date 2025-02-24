Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
24.02.25
18:19 Uhr
30,870 Euro
-0,380
-1,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,56030,71023:01
30,59030,70022:00
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 23:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes public offering of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp

Finanznachrichten News
  • The offering resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of USD920 million, of which EQT received c. USD393 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 23 million shares of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) (the "Company") ("Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of USD920 million. As part of the Offering, EQT sold c. 9.8 million Shares (and now holds c. 38.8 million Shares) and received gross proceeds of c. USD393 million. The remaining Shares sold in the Offering were sold by other stockholders of the Company. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers of the Offering, which was completed on February 24, 2025, and as representatives of the several underwriters. The Company did not sell any Shares in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares sold by EQT and the other stockholders.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-waystar-holding-corp-,c4110431

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4110431/3282585.pdf

Press Release, EQT VIII, Waystar, 24022025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-waystar-holding-corp-302383896.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.