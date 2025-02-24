Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighborhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

Aziz Rahimtoola, Sabio's CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. He will also be attending investor meetings and participating in a panel discussion.

"I'm delighted to be presenting Sabio's story following a year of strong growth," said Rahimtoola. "With our continuously-updated proprietary database covering 80 million U.S. households, we empower global brands like McDonald's and Toyota to connect with their audiences wherever they consume content. We expect 2025 to strengthen our position as an ad-tech leader in the rapidly growing streaming TV market."

Conference Details

Format: Presentations, Panel discussions and 1 x 1 investor meetings

Sabio Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Sabio Presentation Time: 11:30 AM EDT (Panel discussion at 1:45 PM)

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, Canada

For more information and registration details, please visit centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the world's top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps and App Science, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SaaS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

