Liberty Supports Small Business Growth and Innovation

From the Australian Government to Liberty's flexible business lending solutions, support is available to help small businesses thrive.

The first National Small Business Strategy recently released by the Australian Government outlines how different levels of government will work together to support small businesses.

While the strategy aims to create a framework to promote small businesses in government decision making and inform policy, there are other ways to support growth at the business level.

Non-bank lender Liberty offers flexible business loan solutions to help business owners embrace new opportunities and investments when they arise.

Liberty Manager - Group Communications, Bernadine Pantarotto says small businesses are integral to Australia's economy and cash flow support can be critical to helping them reach their goals.

"In the current economic environment, businesses need to be agile and adapt to changing market conditions," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Business loans can help businesses stay competitive by covering expenses related to equipment upgrades, staff training, or expansion plans."

Regardless of industry, businesses often need to move fast to take advantage of new opportunities. Recognising this, Liberty offers business loans with quick turnaround times and flexible loan terms.

"When business owners have growth ideas, they often want to implement them as fast as possible," Ms Pantarotto said.

"A business loan could be used to help set up a new business or scale an existing one sooner."

Having supported business owners for nearly 30 years, Liberty understands that each business has unique needs and challenges which require tailored solutions.

"Our free-thinking approach to lending allows us to find solutions that work for each business' specific circumstances. For example, sole operators or new businesses could benefit from our low doc business loans with alternative income verification options," Ms Pantarotto said.

Dedicated to helping all kinds of borrowers reach their goals, Liberty also offers free-thinking home, car, personal, commercial, and SMSF loans.

